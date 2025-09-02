Bruins' slow start could lead to major moves

To say the Boston Bruins are a team in transition is an understatement. The club went from the top of the Atlantic Division in 2023-24 to the cellar of the Eastern Conference last season.

While teams have ups and downs over the years, Bruins management saw the tough season as an opportunity to turn over the roster. That roster turnover led to the trades of longtime veterans like Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, and former captain Brad Marchand.

Additionally, the club brought in younger pieces like Casey Mittelstadt, Fraser Minten, and Henri Jokiharju.

Those moves aim to help the Bruins compete this season. The expectation is that the rock-solid core of Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy will lead a talented club back to the playoffs.

That’s the best-case scenario. The Bruins upend last season’s division leaders and reclaim the top spot for themselves.

But what if the Bruins get off to a rocky start? What effect could that have on the team’s plans?

A slow start to the season could spur GM Don Sweeney to pick up the phone and make some deals happen. With just about everyone available on the Bruins’ roster, there could be major moves on the horizon.

The Bruins don’t necessarily need to shed payroll at this point. But the club may be looking to get younger and leaner. Most importantly, the aim could be to clear cap space for the trade deadline and next summer’s crop of free agents.

Looking at Bruins who could be on the move in 2025-26

Boston Bruins netminder Joonas Korpisallo could be on the move following a reported trade request. | Richard T Gagnon/GettyImages

The two most notable names on the Bruins’ trade block have been Casey Mittelstadt and Joonas Korpisalo.

Korpisalo’s name rose to the forefront of trade talk after the 31-year-old netminder commented on his desire to be a starting goaltender. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Boston unless Jeremy Swayman got hurt.

As such, the chatter picked up regarding the possibility of the Bruins moving Korpisalo. While some clubs, like the Edmonton Oilers, are desperately seeking goaltending help, no trade has been forthcoming.

The simplest answer is that the Bruins want to have a reliable tandem much the way they did with Swayman and Linus Ullmark. As it stands, that’s where the Bruins are most probably heading this season.

The other name that has been circling the rumor mill is Casey Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt was a mid-season arrival in the Charlie Coyle trade with the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado pretty much gave up on Mittelstadt after the 26-year-old was swapped for Bowen Byram.

Now, it seems somewhat implausible that the Bruins would be looking to flip Mittelstadt so soon. But there’s something fans must keep in mind. The trade market is barren at the moment. And, there are teams looking to add. Clubs like the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Edmonton Oilers are looking for forward help.

So, why not fleece a club seeking to get more depth? Plus, injuries will hit this season. That situation could force other clubs to pay a steep price. As a result, the Bruins can cash in on another team’s misery.

All told, fans should keep an eye on the trade market this season. The Bruins could be one of the most active clubs as they look to turn things around in short order.