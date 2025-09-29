Bruins should be first in line for Nicolas Aube-Kubel

The Boston Bruins are looking for edgier play in 2025-26, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel would be an outstanding depth piece. Spending training camp and much of the preseason with the Minnesota Wild, Aube-Kubel hit waivers on Monday, but given the Bruins' insistence to transform into one of the NHL's hardest-hitting teams, why not take a chance on a player like Aube-Kubel?

With Tanner Jeannot leading the lower lines, the Bruins will try to muscle their way to winning games in 2025-26 after a debacle of a season that saw them finish as one of the worst teams in hockey. That makes them a perfect fit for Aube-Kubel, a player who fits the Bruins persona and he's someone who doesn't need to be a full-timer to make an impact.

You only need to look back on the 2023-24 season when he was with the Washington Capitals. That year, he appeared in 60 contests, put up six goals and 16 points, but landed 159 bone-crushing hits. He was more than a hitter, as he snagged over 0.5 takeaways per game with 32.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is the defensive forward the Bruins need

After finishing 26th last season in goals allowed with 271 total, the Bruins need as much help defensively as they can get. Aube-Kubel is someone you can call a pure defensive forward, as in that same 2023-24 season, an astounding 87.4 percent of his starts came in the defensive zone at even strength.

The Capitals benefited from his on-ice presence, as he only watched his team allow 22 goals, and, as a group, the Caps had a 0.933 save percentage with Aube-Kubel in the game, again at even strength.

In 2024-25, he spent most of the time with the rival Buffalo Sabres, but injuries limited him to 19 contests. Still, he managed 33 body checks, helping turn the Sabres into a more physical team when he was healthy. Aube-Kubel also spent three games with the New York Rangers, again playing with an edge.

What Aube-Kubel's presence would mean for the Boston Bruins

Boston needs to keep fresh legs on the ice at all times if their plan is to win the physical game. They can't afford players to wear out or adjust their style throughout those tough stretches during the season, and a player like Aube-Kubel would help prevent that while keeping up the high-energy, hard-hitting pace.

Give him 30-40 games in a Bruins uniform this season, should they opt to pick him up, put him in for between nine and 12 minutes against a more physical opponent, and watch him shine without needing the puck on his stick.