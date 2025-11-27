Some Boston Bruins fans might still be skeptical about going for a playoff spot this season. There's no denying the Bruins' organization still has a long way to go before it can become the team it was in the 2010s and early 2020s, but that doesn't mean they can't try to improve their team with some veterans. That's why they should still be looking at Rasmus Andersson as an option.

The depth of the right side of the defense corps has been an issue, and that has never been more apparent since Charlie McAvoy went out with an injury. Henri Jokiharju has been attempting to step up in his absence, but it hasn't always gone smoothly. An acquisition of Andersson and a subsequent long-term contract extension would set the Bruins up for a long time on the right side, if they also get a deal done with Andrew Peeke in the offseason.

The Bruins have been here before, and the deal was very successful. They acquired fellow Swedish defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks during the 2021-22 season and signed him to a long-term contract. They have been reaping the benefits of that deal whenever he stays healthy.

Bruins' season is paving the way for a Rasmus Andersson trade

The concept of being buyers this season wasn't too appealing, considering the lack of depth in the prospect pool. However, with their recent acquisitions and savvy draft picks in 2025, the depth isn't looking that bad anymore.

Fraser Minten has been a steal from the Toronto Maple Leafs, James Hagens and Dean Letourneau are looking like future big pieces at Boston College, and there have been a multitude of prospects having career years.

The Bruins can't just give away draft picks and prospects, but in theory, they could afford to trade one of the first-round picks they have in the next two years to the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The Panthers' 2027 first seems like the best option.

It wouldn't be surprising if Florida has a down year this season, but then comes back with a vengeance in 2026-27 with a fully healthy Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov. It'd also be mean of the front office to rob Bruins fans of the chance to boast to the Maple Leafs fans about another star coming from a first-round pick the team gave them.

Rasmus Andersson would fit the Bruins' needs

First and foremost, acquiring Andersson would fill the hole on the right side left by McAvoy. Reports say he will be back in time for the Olympics, which is good news for Team USA, but from a Bruins' perspective, don't expect him back anytime soon. The defense has been struggling without him, and Andersson would fill the void.

Once McAvoy returns, the team's top four would be scary. Nikita Zadorov and McAvoy would reclaim their spot on the top pair, and the second pair could then be the Swedish connection of Lindholm and Andersson.

Mason Lohrei might have to go the other way in any package to get Andersson, which would give the puck-mover a fresh start after a bit of a rough first impression with head coach Marco Sturm. He'd be worth acquiring Andersson on a long-term extension, because the team could also then give Frederic Brunet the call as the next left-hand shot up to play on the third pair with a stay-at-home Peeke.

All of a sudden, the Bruins would then have a significantly above-average defense corps locked in until maybe the 2030-31 season if they can reach terms with Peeke. With the forward depth currently on the roster, the forward prospects making a name for themselves in their respective leagues, and a Jeremy Swayman who is looking more and more like the goaltender they signed him to be, the Bruins' retool could be on the fast track.