Bruins rooting interest for Maple Leafs takes wild turn after one Tuesday night result

When the Boston Bruins locked up the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs that begin this weekend with a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, it cemented the Ottawa Senators into the second slot. What does that mean?

Well, it means the Bruins will take on the Buffalo Sabres, and the Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that the regular season is over for the Black and Gold, there is still one more game on Wednesday night that fans should have an eye on.

Ottawa hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs, and there is literally nothing to play for. The Sens' playoff seed is locked up, and the Maple Leafs have long been eliminated from the postseason chase. However, there is a big rooting interest for Boston fans in what is a meaningless game for Ottawa. It isn't for Toronto.

Bruins fans have a big rooting interest in the Senators' and Maple Leafs final on Wednesday night

So, here's the thing. This game has significant ramifications for the NHL Draft Lottery, which is going to be held next month. Boston's win gives Senators coach Travis Green no reason to play any of his regulars in the game. Rest up for Carolina this weekend. For Toronto, they have been fielding an American Hockey League (AHL) lineup for some time. A loss is what the Leafs need, preferably in regulation.

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames, 3-1, which means Calgary can't finish with more points than the Leafs. That's good Bruins news. The Seattle Kraken have one more point than Toronto, but with two games remaining. If the Leafs win in Ottawa, then they'll move ahead of the Kraken.

Here's the deal: if Toronto remains in the fifth spot for the NHL Draft Lottery, then they have a 41.9% of drafting in the top 5. If they're No. 6, then they have just a 15.4% of drafting in the top 5, and that favors the Bruins much more, since they hold that first-round pick this June, should it finish outside the top 5 as part of last year's trade for Brandon Carlo. Circle May 5 on your calendar, as that is when the NHL Draft Lottery happens. Buckle up.