Bruins relationship with netminder soured after contract standoff

The Boston Bruins and netminder Jeremy Swayman’s relationship soured following two consecutive offseasons of contract disputes.

In a report published by RG Media on August 16, James Murphy cited sources close to the Bruins and Swayman regarding both sides’ contract standoff last summer.

In particular, the report looks into how Swayman attempted to use his holdout as leverage against the Bruins. But if the anonymous sources are to be trusted, the holdout was more the product of the 2023 offseason arbitration case than anything else.

An anonymous player agent told Murphy:

“If you’re not too far apart, then don’t let pride get in the way. Meet the team halfway, kick ass on the ice, and make them really pay the next time around. I think that’s why Swayman held out to be honest. He was still hurting from the arbitration case the year before, and I get that, but still, he hadn’t been a full-time No.1 in this league, and the Bruins used that against him.”

Those comments speak volumes about what was said during the arbitration hearing during the 2023 offseason. Swayman ended up signing a one-year, $3.475 million deal. But the lingering feelings carried over into last offseason.

According to an Amazon Prime docuseries, Swayman kept note of all the arguments the Bruins used to downplay Swayman’s value. That list is something Swayman kept close to home. But instead of such arguments fueling Swayman to perform at the top of his game, they seem to have gnawed away at his feelings toward the team.

Swayman’s standoff hurt Bruins, himself

The standoff with the Boston Bruins seemingly affected Jeremy Swayman's performance this past season. | Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Murphy went on to describe how Swayman’s standoff with the Bruins hurt himself and the team. In particular, Murphy discussed how Swayman’s holdout last season impacted his performance on the ice.

It’s worth pointing out that the Bruins made a calculated gamble by trading Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators during last offseason. The move was clear. The Bruins were banking on Swayman signing a new contract and becoming the team’s number-one guy.

Instead, there was a standoff leading to a holdout. That holdout led to a subpar season from Swayman, who posted a 3.11 GAA and an .892 SV%. The situation also led to the Bruins’ demolition as they imploded mid-season.

The Bruins’ fire sale gutted the roster and effectively dashed any hopes of the team making the playoffs. This season, early prognostications are bearish. Analysts don’t believe the Bruins have the wherewithal to make the playoffs.

As Murphy noted, another anonymous league executive pointed toward Swayman missing training camp last season as the source of his struggles. This season, things could be radically different. But it seems much of the damage has already been done.

If the Bruins return to the playoffs this upcoming season, Swayman will have a chance to prove that he really is reliable in the postseason. As Murphy quoted Swayman, the Bruins reportedly said, “I wasn’t trustworthy in the playoffs.”

Swayman, the team, and fans hope he has a chance to prove his doubters wrong.