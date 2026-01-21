Bruins' prospects recent recognition is an example of rapid growth

It would've been a massive disappointment for Boston Bruins fans if James Hagens hadn't received a Hobey Baker nomination this season. There is a big list of players who get that initial nomination, before they whittle it down to a Top 10 in March, and Hagens should've been one of the top players in college hockey this season. However, it was fellow Bruins prospect and Boston College Eagle Dean Letourneau whose inclusion on the initial list wasn't as guaranteed.

James Hagens and Dean Letourneau have been named nominees for the Hobey Baker Award!



Letourneau played the entire season for Boston College in 2024-25, but had just three assists to show for it. He spent most of the year on the fourth line and didn't get a whole lot of offensive opportunity. However, it would have been nice to see a first-round pick generate a little bit more on his own.

The Eagles stayed the course with the Bruins' prospect and decided to give him even more opportunity during the 2025-26 season. After starting on the third line, Letourneau quickly showed that his surprising freshman season was merely a sign that he wasn't fully ready, and broke out in his sophomore year with 11 goals and nine assists so far this season.

Letourneau's initial plan was to play the 2024-25 season in the USHL for another year of development before joining the Eagles. It was Will Smith's surprising exit from the program to sign with the San Jose Sharks that opened a spot for the massive forward, which Don Sweeney admitted last offseason might've been a mistake.

The concern was that it would hinder Letourneau's future, but that opinion quickly changed after seeing him this season. While the freshman year was a disappointment, Letourneau's rapid growth in this NCAA season is proving that the Bruins might've made the right choice with their 2024 first-round pick.

All of a sudden, Letourneau and Hagens look like massive pieces of the team's future. With Minten, Letourneau, and Hagens, the center position looks in good hands for the foreseeable future, with some other pieces like Dans Locmelis ready to step in as well if one of those centers (Hagens) projects better as a winger at the pro level.

The Hobey Baker voting is a combination of the committee and a fan vote. With the Bruins' fanbase behind them and a hopefully strong end to their season, Hagens and Letourneau will hopefully find their way into the Top 10 in March.