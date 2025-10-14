When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney held a fire sale at the trade deadline in March, he ended up making out very well in most deals. He got an impact prospect from the Toronto Maple Leafs in Fraser Minten, who was part of the deal that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to Boston's heated division rival.

The Bruins also got a first-round pick in the deal, and they ended up with another first-round pick from the Florida Panthers after they acquired Bruins legend Brad Marchand. The former Boston captain played a big role in them winning their second straight Stanley Cup, so it was a first-round pick they would gladly part ways with.

Another deal sent forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, and as part of the return, the Bruins got a rising prospect in the Avs pool, Will Zellers. Not many Black and Gold fans knew about him at the time, but they do now. He made his NCAA debut this past weekend for North Dakota, and it didn't take long for him to find the back of the net.

Bruins prospect Will Zellers scores for collegiate goal

Last season with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, Zellers, who was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by Colorado, recorded 42 goals and 27 assists in 52 games. This past weekend, he made his college debut against St. Thomas and scored his first college goal.

After registering two shots on the goal in Friday night's 6-2 season-opening win, Zellers scored his first goal and picked up an assist with three shots on the net in the Fighting Hawks' 5-2 win.

There are going to be a lot more goals this season for Zellers for North Dakota, which is ranked eighth in the latest poll. He certainly is rising among the Bruins' prospect pool of college players with a lot of excitement for the future.