Bruins prospect Will Zellers and UND fall short in Frozen Four semi-final

A storybook ending to a great hockey season for Will Zellers would've been to win the National Championship with the University of North Dakota and to deliver a great performance in the Frozen Four for the Boston Bruins prospect. However, sports aren't always that simple, and Boston's rising star from the 2025 trade deadline had a tough time getting the puck past the Wisconsin Badgers in Thursday night's semi-final.

Zellers was one of the most dangerous players on the ice in this game, as he has been for most of his college season. The forward had some chances on the powerplay that just missed, and also broke free for a breakaway early in the second period, but his laser of a snap shot was turned aside. Zellers will be kicking himself for not converting on any of those chances, but the rest of the team had the same issues.

Will Zellers (#9) freshman season came to end tonight as he finished the year with 18G 16A 34P in 38 games. Zellers didn't have his best game to end the season but North Dakota in general did not play well. I expect Zellers to be in Hobey Baker conversations next year.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/VtYhsxpCbH — Ethan Gagnon (@Icymane18) April 9, 2026

The Fighting Hawks finally scored with less than a minute left in the game to cut the lead to 2-1, but it was too little too late, as the Badgers advanced to the final. They'll have to wait for the winner of the University of Michigan and the University of Denver in the second semi-final on Thursday evening.

WIll Zellers' successful season had a bittersweet end

It might have been a tough way for his season to end, but Zellers put himself on the map with his performance this season. At UND, the forward had 18 goals and 16 assists, finishing second on the team in goals and fourth in points. He also had a trip to the World Juniors, where he was one of the team's best players along with James Hagens and led his country in scoring.

Zellers will stay at UND for his sophomore season and potentially be in conversations for the Hobey Baker Award if he continues to build on his freshman year. With him and Dean Letourneau potentially turning pro at the end of next season while vying for the honor of being the best player in college hockey, the future is bright for the Bruins, regardless of Thursday night's result.