Bruins prospect Cole Chandler just commanded a massive price in the QMJHL

Boston Bruins prospect Cole Chandler wasn't the only player changing teams in a deal between the Shawinigan Cataractes and Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL, but he and Elias Schneider commanded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a third-round pick in a deal on June 4. Chandler, who has been rumored to be going to Cape Breton for weeks now, will finally land with the team to return home to Nova Scotia for his last junior season.

Chandler won't be aging out after this season, but he will be taking his talents to Northeastern University to continue his development in hopes of one day cracking the Bruins roster. Chandler will get a chance to make a run with a Cape Breton team that is building towards a championship in his home league before heading south of the border, and he and Schneider, who averaged over a point-per-game this season, will certainly help their chase.

Chandler added 52 points himself for Shawinigan, a 20-point increase from his total during his draft year. It wasn't the greatest output after a hot start to the season, but the growth of the Bruins' fifth-round pick in 2025 will be more of a long process than others. With a successful season in Cape Breton and then a couple of years at Northeastern, he could prove to be a steal.

It seems like Chandler was a can't-miss add during the trading window for the Eagles, as evidenced by the comments from their general manager, Sylvain Couturier, via Jeremy Fraser on X.

""He’s a character player, but his speed and skill will definitely be a game-changer for us."" Sylvain Couturier

With the QMJHL getting better next season with the influx of Americans who can play a couple of seasons and still go the college route, the Bruins' developing their prospects north of Massachusetts suddenly doesn't seem like such a bad idea.