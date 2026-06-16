Bruins preliminary development roster offers two intriguing names for fans to watch

Halfway through the month of June, the Boston Bruins are preparing for several key events coming up. The NHL Entry Draft is next week, and the following week, free agency opens, which should be an interesting time for general manager Don Sweeney.

In between the NHL Draft and free agency beginning, the Bruins will begin their Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena. This year, the camp will run from June 29 to July 2. On Tuesday, the Bruins dropped a preliminary roster with some interesting names on it.

Bruins drop preliminary development camp roster

Now, let's be clear, this is just the preliminary list the Bruins released, as it will change following the Entry Draft next week, and there will be more names added to the list. However, there is no denying that there are two names that stick out in terms of players fans will want to keep an eye on, Dean Letourneau and Will Zellers.

Letourneau is an interesting prospect who had a breakout sophomore season at Boston College after struggling as a freshman following being selected in the first round of the Entry Draft in 2024. The 6-foot-7 had 22 goals and 17 assists in 36 games for the Eagles in 2025-26 after registering three assists and no goals the previous seasons. He has all of a sudden become one of the top prospects in the organization.

As for Zellers, he was part of the return at the trade deadline in 2025 from the Colorado Avalanche that sent Charlie Coyle to the Mile High City. Zellers had a strong first season at North Dakota with 18 goals and 16 assists in 38 games. He is an exciting young player with a strong skill-set.

There are going to other names added from next week's draft, but there is no doubt that Letourneau and Zellers will still be two of the top names fans will want to keep an eye on later this month.