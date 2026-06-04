Bruins' potential center fix is here, but there will be plenty of competition

The recent Stanley Cup Finals have a way of bringing forth big news unrelated to the actual series. Two years ago, the Boston Bruins traded Linus Ullmark before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, and now, before Game 2 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, news came out that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade, according to Elliotte Friedman via Sportsnet.

The Bruins are in search of upgrading their center-ice depth. Recent rumors that Mathew Barzal could be on the trade block made him an intriguing high-skill addition to Boston's top six. Still, Larkin's availability adds a whole new wrinkle to Don Sweeney's desire to improve his team this offseason. While Barzal is more of a one-way player, Larkin fits the kind of center that the Bruins value.

Dylan Larkin has 5 years left on his contract at a $8.7M AAV and holds a full no-trade clause for the next 2 seasons, then becomes a 10 team trade list. #LGRW https://t.co/KivZbWDVkJ — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 4, 2026

That isn't to say that Larkin could bring some great offensive instincts to the Bruins' top-six. If it weren't for some injuries over the past few seasons, he would have 70+ points in each of his last five seasons. The interesting thing for Larkin is that he was looked upon as the man in Detroit, which had its flaws for overall team success, but he has shown he can be a complementary piece on great teams, which the presence of David Pastrnak would certainly give him in Boston.

Larkin was one of the USA's top players at the Olympics, despite only recording three points in six games. He played with the team's most skilled players and provided a two-way presence while opening up space for them to shine. One of the leading theories coming out of that tournament was that Larkin needs to be a second option more than a first, which is what he could be seeking with his trade request.

Larkin could see the writing on the wall that the Red Wings haven't been able to get over the hump. It doesn't look that much brighter in Boston right now. Still, with players like Pastrnak and Olympic teammates Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, and another American-born prospect, James Hagens, coming, the Red Wings captain might be convinced that the future is brighter and better-suited for him with the Bruins.

It isn't going to be easy for the Bruins to match all the offers that are about to come in for Larkin, and the asking price may eventually get to a point where it isn't worth it. However, if Sweeney doesn't at least kick the tires, it'd be malpractice for the general manager. With an American-born two-way forward coming available, it'd be a complete shock if the GM doesn't at least enquire.