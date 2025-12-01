Bruins' perfect in extra hockey games but will that last?

The Boston Bruins are 6-0-0 in overtime after their shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Last season, the Bruins sat at 7-10, winning 7 times in extra hockey, but coughing up the lead in the third period or the comeback bid falling short does not help the outcomes of the 3-on-3 overtime.

Let's pray that the Bruins start falling into last year's habits when it comes to overtime.

Overtime This Season

The extra hockey the Bruins have played this season has come out to two shootouts and four regular 3-on-3.

Just one of the six games that needed extra hockey, the Bruins had to score to force overtime. The other five games were late tying goals during the third period by the other team. The third-period meltdowns for the Bruins have been, unfortunately, another habit that the Black and Gold have been trying to shake off from last season, even though it is not trending in the right direction.

Luckily, when it comes to the overtime games, there was only one multi-goal comeback from the other team; every other overtime was forced with a one-goal affair in the third period. While you would prefer just winning straight out in regulation, as teams that lose still get points, getting points is the main priority.

Five different Bruins have scored the game-winning goals in overtime. Morgan Geekie, the team leader in goals, has only scored one, while Marat Khusnutdinov has scored two.

It will be interesting to see if the Bruins can maintain their winning streak in the extra hockey periods. The team has been able to rally during the overtime period, as it seems that they favor the open ice better than the 5-on-5 play.

As the Winter Olympics get closer, it will become interesting to see if winning all these overtime games pays off for the Bruins or if the overtime games against fellow Atlantic Division players bite them in terms of points.

It has been fun watching the Bruins play 3-on-3 hockey, as every time they even got a shot at overtime, it seemed to be over in five seconds, and the Bruins only walked away with one point, rather than two.