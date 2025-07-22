Bruins’ offseason moves feel more like placeholders than progress

The Boston Bruins entered this offseason looking to turn things around following a disastrous season. Everything that could have gone wrong in 2024-25 did.

That situation left the Bruins with an NHL Draft Lottery pick, one that was utilized on a highly coveted prospect, James Hagens.

While there may be question marks about why Hagens, who was considered at one point the best prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft, the fact is that he’s about as good as they come. Hagens gives the Bruins an opportunity to get a top-line center whom the club can build around.

But beyond that, the Bruins’ offseason has been one to forget. The club has not sought replacements for Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Brandon Carlo, or Charlie Coyle. Of course, we could argue the bet is on the team’s youth movement, leaving out high-priced veterans.

However, the Boston Bruins’ moves this offseason don’t really feel like the team is looking to compete. It feels more like the club is filled with placeholders. It seems as though the Bruins are waiting for something else to happen.

There are two reasons why that could be the case. First, this offseason’s free agent market wasn’t exactly the deepest. It was clear that Mitch Marner wanted to go to Vegas. So, other teams had very little chance of landing the much-sought-after forward.

Nikolaj Ehler seemingly went with the highest bidder. That was the Carolina Hurricanes. If the Bruins ever had a chance to land Ehlers, we’ll never really know.

Second, the Bruins didn’t need a top-six winger. Sure, the club could use one. But the biggest need was down the middle. The B’s acquired Casey Mittelstadt from the Colorado Avalanche and Fraser Minten from the Toronto Maple Leafs. But both centers are hardly a sure thing at this point.

Given those circumstances, the Bruins could have really used a top-six center. But virtually none were available in NHL free agency. Matt Duchene and John Tavares re-upped with their current teams. By the time July 1 rolled around, the B’s were out of options.

So, rather than splurging on a player that probably wasn’t their best choice, the Bruins sat on their hands, hoping that something better might come along.

Boston Bruins could have their eye on Gavin McKenna

Gavin McKenna could be the prize for another tough Bruins season in 2025-26. | Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages

One of the most interesting talking points this upcoming season is Gavin McKenna. The 17-year-old is being compared to Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews. He’s considered the best prospect since Matthews and 2016, and some pundits are calling McKenna much better than Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini.

McKenna is believed to be so good that numerous bottom-dwelling teams from last season haven’t done much to improve, in hopes of getting a shot at McKenna.

Now, we’re not suggesting the Bruins are in the group. Certainly, the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks are seemingly open to another sour season for a shot at landing McKenna. But Boston doesn’t seem to be too compelled to climb out of its dunk.

That’s no indictment on newly hired coach Marco Sturm. He’ll surely try his best to turn the Bruins’ fortunes around. But one has to wonder if Boston’s front office has done enough to give Sturm a fighting chance.

On paper, the Bruins seem to have put together a decent roster. But it’s not one that could compete with the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and even the Buffalo Sabres for a wild card spot in the Atlantic Division.

Unless the Bruins can truly turn things around, it seems like 2025-26 could be a discreet tanking for a chance to land Gavin McKenna.