Why can't the Boston Bruins transfer their 13-game home winning streak to on-the-road play?

With the overtime win on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings, the Boston Bruins have won 13 straight home games.

The OT winner came from Charlie McAvoy just 39 seconds into the overtime period, with Mason Lohrei having gotten the Bruins on the board in the third period.

Now, why are the Bruins so good at home, but absolutely can not seem to win on the road?

The Bruins are 11-14-55on the road this season.

Why Can't The Bruins Win On the Road?

Their last road loss was a killer against the Pittsburgh Penguins, where they blew a 3-0 lead. Luckily, the game went to overtime, but the two points would have been more helpful in keeping them ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins' last road win came on January 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks. In their last seven road games, the Bruins are 0-3-4 in road games. So while they have gotten 4 points out of the 7 losses, that is not going to work for them in the long run if they want to go past the first round in the playoffs.

Most of the road losses since January 17 have only been one to two goal losses, except for the game against the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators, losing 6-2 and 6-3, respectively.

Twelve of the last 18 games for the Bruins are road games. The Bruins have two games against the Blue Jackets, who sit two points below the Bruins in the Wild Card race. They have one game against the Detroit Red Wings, who are in the first playoff spot. Two of the three of the games are road games.

They also face the Atlantic leading Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Montreal Canadiens, all on the road during these last 12 games. Every other road game is against teams in their own playoff race.

Don Sweeney mentioned on Friday, saying, "You'd be hard-pressed to find a team that wants to have playoff success that's not able to go out and win on the road...So that's an area we definitely have to be better at. ... And there's really no excuse for it, to be honest with you. I mean, to be a dominant team at home as we have, you should really be able to go into any environment and execute."

The Bruins need all the points they can get in these next 18 games. They are currently in control of their own fate as the league races toward the end of the season. If the Bruins can not turn around their losing streak on the road, they are going to be a one-and-done type of crew in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how the Bruins can get around this seemingly large hump that has been a downfall to their success. They have to change it quickly, as their next road game is against the Capitals on March 14.