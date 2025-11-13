Bruins' make one clear and obvious lineup change against Senators

The last time the Boston Bruins lost a game was on Oct. 27 on the road against the Ottawa Senators. It was a 7-2 beatdown they suffered in Canada that night. Since then, they have ripped off seven straight wins and entered Thursday night's game against the Sens tied for first-place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens.

Both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo have been very good for the Black and Gold during their winning streak. Swayman played in the last two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, both 5-3 wins. He also took the loss two and a half weeks ago in Ottawa by allowing seven goals.

Thursday night's game begins a two-game road trip for Marco Sturm's crew. On Saturday night, they will be in Montreal against the Canadiens. Against the Senators, Sturm will play the same forward and defensive groupings he has played recently. However, there will be a change in goal, which makes total sense.

Bruins to start Joonas Korpisalo against Senators between the pipes

Sturm will start Korpisalo against Ottawa, and it makes the most sense. He hasn't played since last Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over his former club, with Swayman playing in both games against the Maple Leafs. It also allows Swayman to avoid another clunker in Ottawa.

Even more so than just Korpisalo starting for the first time in a week and against his former team, it also allows Swayman to start on Saturday night against the Canadiens, which is all of a sudden a rather big game in November.

This is actually the start of a rough stretch for the Bruins. After their two games in Canada, they will return home to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night before heading back out West for three games and a stop on Long Island the night before Thanksgiving for another game with the New York Islanders. Boston's grit and toughness will be tested over the next two weeks.