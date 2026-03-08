Bruins locker room reaction says everything after Boston’s quiet trade deadline

If you had listened to the reaction on social media, the Boston Bruins' standing pat at the trade deadline was a disaster. Even when Don Sweeney continued to support the current players in speaking with the media after the deadline, most thought that the team was throwing in the towel on the season by not adding any players to the lineup.

Public perception and locker room perception are two different things. The Saturday afternoon tilt against the Washington Capitals started slow, but the Bruins played a fairly cohesive game to get the 3-1 win. In an ironic twist, Viktor Arvidsson was the player to score the game-winner midway through the third period, someone who most expected them to sell at the deadline if they had no intentions of buying.

Sweeney decided to hang on to his pending UFAs and let this team attempt to make a playoff run. The culture Marco Sturm built this season has the players giving it their all for each other every night, and even though there are some bad nights, it's hard to bet against this team coming together and surprising some people this spring.

It remains to be seen whether surprising some people means an extended playoff run or a six or seven-game first-round battle that doesn't go their way. However, it's clear that the players wanted to do this together without subtracting any players from the lineup. They also aren't as upset about Sweeney not adding players as some might've predicted.

#NHLBruins Jeremy Swayman on what this group staying together after the deadline means to him:



“It’s the best feeling ever as a player. You don’t wanna see any guys leave. We’re really fortunate to have a group that management and coaches trust. I think it gives us a lot of… pic.twitter.com/6iHvgELCZb — Ryan Bosworth (@RyanJBosworth) March 7, 2026

David Pastrnak on the Bruins standing pat at the trade deadline:



"I think everyone speaks pretty openly the whole season about the group of guys we have in the room and how much we love each other — off and on the ice. Management feels the same way." pic.twitter.com/o3hZaWxg40 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 7, 2026

Pavel Zacha: “This is the group that every practice, every day, you are happy to come to the rink and play with them and get better with them.”



“I think we have a good foundation here. We just have to keep winning these tight games and get ourselves to a playoff spot.”… pic.twitter.com/d7x2O3h1Qi — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) March 7, 2026

The cynical person might say that this is the players toeing the company line and saying that the front office wants them to say. However, three of the team's leaders making such a public statement after a solid performance in the first game after the deadline likely tells us that the players actually believe what they are saying.

This 2025-26 Bruins season feels oddly reminiscent of the 2007-08 campaign. That team was a fun group to watch and had some grit to the lineup, but the front office didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. Boston battled all season long, snuck into the playoffs as the eighth seed, nearly came back from down 3-1 in the first round to beat the Montreal Canadiens, but lost in seven games. It was a sad end, but a fun season for every fan.

Let's not forget the dominating nearly two-decade run that followed that season of Bruins hockey. Let's also not forget that head coach Marco Sturm was part of that team and, during his hiring, talked about that group as the one that helped build the organization's culture. Something tells me that Sturm and the front office know what they are doing with this season.