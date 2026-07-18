Bruins linked to veteran free agent defenseman as a glaring roster need remains

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has addressed one need his team has for a top-six goal-scorer by acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in June for two first-round draft picks. However, there are still other needs the Black and Gold have.

One of those needs Sweeney reportedly tried to address when he attempted to acquire defenseman Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers. However, according to reports, a Bruins player would not use their no-movement clause to get the deal over the finish line. Nurse ended up going to the San Jose Sharks.

Speaking of the Sharks, they have let veteran defenseman John Klingberg leave and hit free agency. He remains unsigned, but Luke Fox of Sportsnet linked him to two Eastern Conference teams, the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. He would fit the need for a right-shot on the backend who is a veteran, but is it worth the risk?

Bruins linked to Sharks free agent defenseman John Klingberg

Klingberg is 33 years old and is not the same player he was with the Dallas Stars; however, given the options that remain and the likelihood of addressing the need through a trade, this might not be a bad option on a deal that is right for both sides.

"As the San Jose Sharks drastically overhaul their blueline, the veteran Klingberg finds himself back in a familiar place: wandering teamless. The right-shooting playmaker can still work a power play and add offence from the back end, but he’s had a rough time finding security since he left Dallas in search of a payday in his prime. Klingberg scored 10 goals in just 56 games for the Teal last season, his best showing in years. But he was also a minus-13 and his defensive deficiencies aren’t going anywhere,'' wrote Fox.

Klingberg has been linked to the Black and Gold before. Could he play in the top four? Could he be the second pairing with Hampus Lindholm or Nikita Zadorov? Maybe, but is it better than what's on the roster now? That's debatable.

However, he doesn't make them worse, as the only way to go is up. Are the Bruins a better team with Charlie McAvoy, Klingberg, and Will Borgen on the right side? It can't be any worse than it was with Andrew Peeke and Henri Jokiharju.