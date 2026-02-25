Bruins likely to face Zach Werenski after eventful post-gold medal stretch

One of the most intriguing storylines coming out of the post-Olympic break could be the availability of players. While there were a couple of notable injuries, including Sidney Crosby, Mikko Rantanen, and Kevin Fiala, there is also the added storyline of how Team USA's players will handle their return to NHL play.

The Americans celebrated winning the gold medal hard, which they had a right to do. There were numerous clips coming out of Milan with the team feeling quite good, which extended to a trip to a popular nightclub in Miami and a trip to Washington on Tuesday to visit President Donald Trump and attend the State of the Union.

Many NHL fans were wondering what that would mean for their players who had games on Wednesday night. Boston Bruins fans are wondering about Jeremy Swayman and Charlie McAvoy, but they also had their eyes on Thursday night's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as Zach Werenski is the straw that stirs the drink for their team.

#CBJ HC Rick Bowness says he hasn’t talked to Zach Werenski since he arrived back in the states. He expects to get an update later today from GM Don Waddell as to when Werenski would meet the team. The team expects him to play in Boston Thursday. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) February 24, 2026

The offensive defenseman is trailing Evan Bouchard by one point for the league lead in defenseman scoring. He also leads the team in scoring with 62 points, 16 points ahead of Kirill Marchenko, who is second. It isn't unheard of anymore for a defenseman to lead his team in scoring, but such a large gap is proof that without Werenski, the Blue Jackets can be a different team.

Bruins-Blue Jackets playoff implications

The Bruins are currently in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Buffalo Sabres and four points ahead of the Blue Jackets. Columbus also has a game in hand, which makes Thursday's first game back from the break one of the more important of the season when it comes to playoff seeding.

The Blue Jackets will be in striking distance with a win, especially with the game in hand, while the Bruins could open a much more manageable gap with a regulation victory. The next week is important for Boston, as where they sit on March 6 for the trade deadline will determine whether they are buyers or sellers.

From Zach Werenski's IG. He needs to frame this and hang it. #cbj pic.twitter.com/a7wTotJ4Uq — The Hockey News-Columbus (@F1RETHECANNON) February 24, 2026

Werenski looks to be in the lineup for the game, but the eventful few days might have him feeling a little under the weather for his first game back. Meanwhile, most of the Bruins are rested, with the exception of McAvoy and Swayman. Boston needs the win Thursday night in a big way, whether Werenski is in the lineup or not.