This Boston Bruins Goalie Proved Why He Won the Backup Spot

It was Opening Night at TD Garden on Thursday night, and a back to back game for the Bruins, which means Joonas Korpisalo got the start in net. Korpisalo was playing with a chip on his shoulder and made sure that everyone knew who he was and where he stood on the team.

During training camp, Korpisalo had to fight against Michael DiPietro to solidify himself as the main backup goaltender for the regular season. He won that battle and got his first start of the season on Opening Night at the Garden.

Korpisalo Stands On His Head Once Again

Korpisalo ended the game with 21 saves on the 24 shots he faced, leading to a .879 save percentage on the night. He stood on his head throughout the night, keeping the Bruins in the game. The game ended up going into overtime, where Korpisalo made sure that nothing was going to get past him and his team was going to have the chance to win.

His best save of the game came in overtime against Frank Nazar in a 2-on-1 alone after the Bruins had their own 2-on-1 that ended in the breakout for the Blackhawks. There were other great saves during the duration of the game but that was the key moment of the game for the Bruins.

Joonas Korpisalo standing on his head in overtime to allow his team the chance to win #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/pSUZH1N4oa — THE PuckUps (@ThePuckUps) October 10, 2025

Korpisalo allowed the 2-on-1 breakaway that led to the Fraser Minten goal in overtime, which ultimately led to the win for the Bruins. If Korpisalo did not save either of the shots from the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime, especially the behind-the-back block off of the shot from Nazar, the Blackhawks would have walked away with the win.

If he had played any other way during the game, this would of been probably a blow out win for the Chicago Blackhawks, compared to a 4-3 overtime win for the Boston Bruins.

Korpisalo had voiced his frustration at the end of last season about how he only had appearances in 27 games, while starting only 24. The way he played tonight might just submit him to some more playing time.