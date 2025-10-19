Bruins' Jeremy Swayman breeds confidence following uninspired loss to Avalanche

One look at the numbers following the Boston Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night on the road, there were a few numbers that stuck out.

The Bruins were dominated in shots to the tune of 38-14. At one point in the first period in the feeling-out period, Colorado held a 2-1 advantage in shots and on the scoreboard. John Beecher gave the Black and Gold an early 1-0 lead, before a lazy David Pastrnak turnover led to a Nathan MacKinnon breakaway goal from center ice.

“Everyone in here does their job to the best of their abilities. That’s why I believe in this team so much. Because we have such quality human beings, great hockey players,” Swayman said. “I know this is going to turn, and it’s because of the positivity we keep in this locker room, the belief we keep in this locker room, to a man.”

The Bruins kept the Avs off the scoreboard in the second period, but three power plays and 16 shots later, it was still 2-1. Why? Well, thankfully, the Bruins' power play was up to the challenge, but also because goalie Jeremy Swayman stood on his head, making save after save after save.

“That’s why he played tonight again. He was outstanding,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Swayman. “Our kill was outstanding. I thought our D overall did their job. And our grinders. I think four games in a row now, they’ve been our best players.”​

In the end, it didn't matter in the loss as Colorado sealed the win with two third-period goals, but truth be told, Boston's body language was not good in the third period, and they managed just five shots, after two in the second. Can they turn it around? According to Swayman, yes, they can.

Jermey Swayman confident Bruins can turn things around

After winning their first three games, the Bruins have lost their last three and will look to close out the three-game road trip with a victory on Sunday night against the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City.

“It’s the best thing about this league – can’t dwell too long because you have another game, another opponent, another city right around the corner,” Swayman said. “That’s our job tonight, to turn the page, take the positives and get ready for tomorrow.”

Easier said than done early in the 2025-26 season for the Boston Bruins. A quick turnaround against a team that has been off since Friday night is not a good recipe for a team searching for anything positive.