Bruins history comes down to these 5 unforgettable things

When you've been in the league for over 100 years, you know you're going to have a rich history, and perhaps the richest of all American-based NHL teams. That's the case with the Bruins, who are so storied that fans can spend all day and all night researching Bruins lore and still have a long way to go if they plan on covering this team's entire history.

So, when writing an article like this, I had to dig deep into the organization's 100-plus years and pick out more than just significant moments, even if you'll find two of them listed. As for the other three? It's all about eras, and what's important to both the team and the city.

Who made the cut, and what makes these five unforgettable moments, eras, and players cornerstones in Boston Bruins history?

1 - The infamous Too Many Men on the Ice penalty

Before we dive into some of the fonder memories, we need to check out the infamous Too Many Men on the Ice penalty, and one that was a chagrin for Bruins fans. If you were around to remember it, this one occurred during Game 7 of the 1979 Semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens, and the Bruins, up by a goal late in the game, got caught with too many men on the ice.

On the ensuing power play, the Canadiens took advantage of Boston's mistake and tied the game before clinching the series in overtime, which gave them a chance to play for their fourth straight Stanley Cup. While the Habs won it all once again that season, the Bruins and their fans were left wondering of what could've been.

2 - The Big Bad Bruins Era

While nearby Philadelphia once upon a time had the Broad Street Bullies, Boston had the Big Bad Bruins. And as you can guess, some of the most physical and aggressive players in team history made up the lineup during this time, and it naturally led to the Bruins hoisting the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972.

Just a few big names for the Bruins at the time were the great Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Gerry Cheevers, Wayne Cashman, and Terry O'Reilly. Of course, there wasn't a single thing on the ice Orr couldn't do, and it's not farfetched to say he's the best blueliner to have ever played the game.

Then, there's the scoring artist in Esposito, the fearless netminder in Cheevers, plus the power forward in Cashman and the enforcer in O'Reilly. With a team like that playing well in so many different roles, and one that fueled some controversy along the way with fights that even went into the stands, no wonder this group was so unforgettable.

3 - Dirty Water

So many individual sports teams have a chosen song, but Boston sports all seem to rally around "Dirty Water" by the Standells. You can catch it playing over the loudspeakers every time the Bruins win a home game, and that's been a franchise tradition since 1995.

The Red Sox have also played the song, and it's been a fixture at Fenway Park since 1997. And when you break the song down, it's easy to see how Bostonians relate to it so well.

It mentions the Charles River, hence the name Dirty Water, and the fact that the producer, Ed Cobb, got the inspiration for the song because he got mugged in Boston. The soundtrack is rather gritty, too, and if you think about it, it symbolizes the area's historical toughness.

4 - The Kraut Line

Oh yes, we're going back, all the way back to the 1930s for this one, and it dominated during the NHL's early days. Originally called the Sauerkraut Line, you had Milt Schmidt, Bobby Bauer, and Woody Dumart, and perhaps nobody was more instrumental than this trio helping the Bruins snag their Stanley Cups in 1939 and 1941.

The trio also gained fame for joining the Royal Canadian Air Force when World War II heated up. They played the Montreal Canadiens in that final game before departing for the Air Force, winning 8-1 in dominant fashion.

Following the game, Canadiens players hoisted the trio onto their shoulders and skated around the Boston Garden, so the fans could give them a proper send-off.

They would reunite with the Bruins in 1946, and Schmidt would even win the Hart Trophy in 1951. All three members are also in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and their legacy continues not just in Bruins lore, but the NHL's.

5 - 2011 Stanley Cup Championship

The Boston Bruins were a force in the early 1970s, racking up Stanley Cup wins in 1970 and 1972. But after that, fans didn't see much success, as the Bruins went nearly 40 years without seeing their name etched into the NHL's most coveted prize.

And two games into the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, it looked like the fans would eventually spend the summer disappointed, as the Bruins went down 2-0 against the Vancouver Canucks. Then, Games 3 and 4 happened, and the Bruins outscored Vancouver 12-1.

At that point, it looked like Boston regained momentum and would cruise to a championship. But they dropped Game 5 in a 1-0 shutout before rallying again in Game 6 with a 5-2 win. It forced a Game 7, but the problem was, nobody won on the road throughout this series.

So, the Bruins may've had momentum swinging their way, but the Canucks had home-ice advantage. Then Boston did the unthinkable, shutting out Vancouver 4-0 and winning that first Cup since 1972, and their first since the league expanded to at least 30 teams.

