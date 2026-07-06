Bruins' Hampus Lindholm gutted through 2025-26 season with a troubling trend

When the 2025-26 season began for the Boston Bruins, they were hoping to get a healthy Hampus Lindholm on defense. His 2024-25 season was cut short with an injury that he suffered in November of 2024 and it ended up costing him the rest of the season.

Factor in an injury to Charlie McAvoy in February of 2025 in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and things spiraled quickly out of control on the blueline for interim coach Joe Sacco. In the end, the Black and Gold ended up missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Lindholm was expected to return fully healthy this past season. He did, and let's grade his season as a whole.

Hampus Lindholm's 2025-26 regular season

First-year coach Marco Sturm had the luxury of a healthy Lindholm to begin the season. The 32-year-old had five goals and 21 assists in 67 regular-season games with a plus/minus of plus-3. He had four power-play points, but after McAvoy suffered another brutal injury, he was forced to log a lot of minutes again.

When the dust settled, he finished averaging 21:37 in time on the ice for Sturm, which was behind McAvoy. He played through a foot injury in the top-four, but just where he slots in next season remains to be seen. McAvoy is suspended for the first six games, which will put more responsibilities on Lindholm on the backend.

Hampus Lindholm's 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stop me if you've heard this before. A Boston Bruins player struggled in the first round of the postseason against the Buffalo Sabres. Lindholm was in that category as he had a pair of assists in the six-game series with a tough minus-4. He saw his ice time rise to 22:51 per game and logged eight penalty minutes.

That was certainly not the way that Lindholm wanted to play after having a terrific postseason in 2023-24 that saw him have one goal and four points and average 22:20 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. His one goal? The third-period season-saving goal to force overtime in Game 7 against Toronto. He also set up David Pastrnak's game-winning strike in overtime.

Hampus Lindholm 2025-26 Grade: B-