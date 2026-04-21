Bruins' Hall of Famer completed his third Boston Marathon while running his personal best

Since retiring back in 2022, Zdeno Chara has become an avid runner, assumingely to stay in shape after all the years of skating. Early Monday morning, he added another notch to his belt of completed marathons when he finished his third Boston Marathon, which also marked 13 years since the Boston Marathon Bombing.

Chara finished the Boston Marathon in 3:18:00 flat, 12 minutes faster (3:30:52) than his finish in 2024, and 20 minutes faster (3:38:23) than his first-ever marathon back in 2023. He unfortunately had to withdraw from the 2025 marathon due to injury. Not only did Chara get to race in the 2026 Boston Marathon, but he was also the honorary starter of the race, before running it himself.

After Personal Best, It's back to work

Obviously, the press was all over Chara after he finished the marathon. He was right back at it, answering questions and commenting on the Boston Bruins Game 1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Zdeno Chara knows it was a tough loss Sunday for the Bruins, but “we’ll be back in Game 2.”@BGlobeSports pic.twitter.com/O9q4buwCfy — Mike Puzzanghera (@mpuzzanghera) April 20, 2026

Chara spoke to Boston Globe Sports, saying how "game one didn't go our way, we'll be back for game two." Chara has seen his fair share of playoff games and playoff disappointments in his illustrious 25-year hockey career, including the 2013 Game 7 comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 2019 Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

He is currently the Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor, which he started at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. His new position allows him to connect and help build the young team that the Bruins are currently rebuilding after their 2024-2025 campaign. They successfully had a better season, as they made it back to the playoffs after just one year and a retool, along with a new head coach.

Chara is known as a World Marathon Major Six-Star as he has completed all six of the world's most prestigious marathons, as of March, when he ran the Tokyo Marathon.