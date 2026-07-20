Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman proved his worth on his contract in 2025-26

Going into the 2025-26 season, if the Boston Bruins were going to turn things around after the disaster of the 2024-25 season, it would start with Jeremy Swayman between the pipes. First-year head coach Marco Sturm needed him to step up if the Black and Gold were going to get where they wanted to go.

After a rough season, after he missed training camp amid a contract dispute, Swayman bounced back and bounced back hugely. He was a big part of the Bruins making the playoffs as the first Eastern Conference wild-card with 100 points in the standings.

Jeremy Swayman's 2025-26 regular-season

Swayman had a busy season. He not only played in 55 games for Boston in the regular season, but he also was part of Team USA that won the Gold Medal in the Olympics. However, as fun as that was, it was the work that was done in Boston that was his best work. He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

He went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He had two shutouts and collected 11 minutes in penalties, a career-high, which included a fight with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stadium Series Game in February. You can check another goal off his list with that fight.

Jeremy Swayman's 2026 postseason

Two years ago in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Swayman was great with a 2.15 GAA and a .933 SV% against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. This past spring, he was good against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round and a big reason as to why the series was extended to six games.

Against Buffalo, he had a 2.91 GAA and a .906 SV% in the six games. He carried a shutout for 50 minutes in Game 1 before the Bruins blew a lead and lost what turned into a pivotal opening game of the series. He stopped 26 of 27 shots in a Game 2 win, then was outstanding in a 2-1 Game 5 overtime win when he turned aside 35 Sabres shots.

Jeremy Swayman 2025-26 Grade: A+