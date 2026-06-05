Bruins GM Don Sweeney struck gold in 2025-26 with underrated offseason

As free agency got closer and closer last summer, one question surrounding the Boston Bruins was just how general manager Don Sweeney was going to address his team's need for a goal-scorer.

Just as free agency was about to begin, we got an answer shortly before free agency opened when he swung a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. It was the second trade within four months between the two teams. This trade brought in forward Viktor Arvidsson to Boston shortly after the Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers for a second straight season.

Avridsson was a key piece to Marco Sturm's lineup this past season that played a big role in the Black and Gold making the postseason. Let's review and grade Arvidsson's first season in Boston.

Viktor Arvidsson's 2025-26 regular season

This was clearly a trade that Sturm signed off on. He was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings when Arvidsson played there. If there was someone who knew him well, it was Sturm. The first-year head coach slotted him on the second line, and the rest, they say, was history.

Along with Casey Mittlestadt and Pavel Zacha, Arvidsson helped to solidify the Black and Gold's most consistent line and, at times, one of their clutch lines. Arvidsson dealt with injuries, but he played in 69 games with 25 goals and 29 assists. He had a knack for scoring some big goals in big moments. Four of his 25 strikes came on the power play, and he finished with a plus/minus of plus-20.

Viktor Arvidsson's injury hurt Bruins in the playoffs

In the Bruins' first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres, Arvidsson played in the first three-plus games before he suffered an injury in Game 4 after taking a hit against the boards. He didn't play in the final two games of the series. It proved to be a big loss.

He scored two goals in the Bruins Game 2 victory, including a huge goal early in the third period. However, after he went out of the lineup, Boston managed just four goals in two-plus games. That number might not have changed if he were in the lineup, but we'll never know.

As far as what the future holds for Arvidsson in Boston, well, that's the big question. He is an unrestricted free agent and can hit the open market on July 1. A big sticking point in returning to the Bruins will likely be money and the length of a deal. However, if it is just a one-year stay in Boston, it was a successful one for Arvidsson.

Viktor Arvidsson 2026-27 Grade: A-