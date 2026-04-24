Bruins’ fourth line leads the way in Game 3, and that’s a problem

The Boston Bruins' fourth line were rockstars on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, but the rest of the team were just roadies. The team's top players were gripping their sticks too hard, which was causing problems in the offensive zone, and some of their better skaters didn't have the same jump that they usually have. One group of players led the way with energy, scoring, and offensive zone time, and it was the trio you'd least expect.

Tanner Jeannot scored the lone goal for the Bruins on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres. It came after a great forechecking shift in which Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, and Sean Kuraly all managed to lay a big hit on a Buffalo player. Kastelic and Kuraly were also crucial on the penalty kill, with the Sabres going 0/5.

TANNER JEANNOT HAS HIS FIRST PLAYOFF GOAL TO OPEN THE SCORING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hmyRhChEtm — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2026

If all the Bruins had come with the same energy as the fourth line, the Bruins would now be up 2-1 in the series. They tried to drag their teammates into the fight like they have been doing all series with post-whistle scrums, and it felt like they were the only line with extended offensive zone time.

Asked Mark Kastelic about less pushing and shoving after the whistles in game three:



"We would love to play that way... The refs, at the beginning of the game, set the tone."



"We're trying to not go over the line... It's definitely hard. We thrive off that."@WMUR9 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/CWFFcVk6hm — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleWMUR) April 24, 2026

I'm not here to say that the fourth line doesn't deserve to be the team's best line. If they show up and lead the team to victory, then great. However, the problem with the performance on Thursday night is that they were the only line that showed up, and if you think that is going to win you playoff games, then you are sadly mistaken.

The Bruins are going to need a complete effort on Sunday afternoon or risk falling into an insurmountable deficit. If the fourth line continues to play the way they have been all series and the rest of the team follows their lead, then the Bruins should be heading back to Buffalo in a 2-2 tie. If the fourth line is the only noticeable group, it won't be a good afternoon matinee at the Garden.