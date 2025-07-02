What to Expect in 2025-26: A Look Back On Bruins' First Years With a New Head Coach

With the draft over and free agency open, it's time to start thinking about what we can expect out of the Boston Bruins based on their history in their first year with a new head coach. The Bruins hired Marco Sturm, best remembered for his overtime heroics during the first Fenway Park Winter Classic back in 2010, as the 30th Head Coach in team history.

Sturm becomes just the fourth coach in Bruins history to enter his first year without a captain, following Art Ross (1924), Tom Johnson (1970), and Robbie Ftorek (2001). Sturm will look to return to the trend set by Ross and Johnson, who both won Stanley Cups while coaching the Bruins after starting their tenure without a captain.

In the 33 seasons with a new Head Coach (we have a few repeats in there, hence why there are 33 seasons but only 30 head coaches. Joe Sacco is also not considered to be a new Head Coach as he never lost the interim tag, but he is included in the count, while Harry Sinden's 24 games in 1985 are not), the Bruins have a combined record of 1169-870-287-69 (W-L-Tie-OTL), made the playoffs in 25 of 33 seasons, and made three appearances in the Stanley Cup Final (losing all three times).

First-year Bruins coaches have lost to a Montreal team in the first round of the playoffs eight times, and lost to them in the playoffs a total of nine. Without further ado, here are the 33 Boston Bruins seasons under a new Head Coach:

1924: Art Ross (first stint) 6-24-0, missed playoffs

The first year in Bruins history went less than stellar, finishing in last place and getting outscored by 70 goals on the season. The Bruins did when their first game, the first NHL game on US soil, but went on to lose their next 11.

Points Leader: Jimmy Herbert 17-5-22

1934: Frank Patrick 26-16-6, lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the semis

Art Ross stepped aside to become the General Manager of the Bruins and hired Frank Patrick. Unfortunately, the Bruins were unable to find much success under Patrick, who was alleged to have a drinking problem, and he was relieved of his duties after just three seasons.

Points Leader: Marty Barry 20-20-40

1936: Art Ross (second stint) 23-18-7, lost to Montreal Maroons in the semis

Ross would eventually lead the Bruins to their second Stanley Cup win in 1939, but the 1936 campaign would extend the Bruins streak of playoff appearances without making the Final to five.

Points Leader: Bill Cowley 13-22-35

1939: Cooney Weiland 31-12-5, lost to the New York Rangers in the semis

With Ross once again returning to his role as General Manager, Weiland stepped in and led the Bruins back to the playoffs, eventually winning a cup in 1941.

Points Leader: Milt Schmidt 22-30-52

1941: Art Ross (third and final stint) 24-17-6, lost to the Detroit Red Wings in the semis

Ross once again found himself behind the bench for the Bruins, but this time would only make one cup appearance and would be unable to win one for the first time in a stint as Head Coach of the Bruins. Ross coached the team through World War II, which saw the famous "Kraut Line" of Milt Schmidt, Woody Dumart, and Bobby Bauer sent off to fight in the war.

Points Leader: Roy Conacher 24-13-37

1945: Dit Clapper 24-18-8, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final

Clapper became the first Head Coach to lead the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final in his first year as coach of the team, finishing second in the NHL. The Kraut Line returned from the war, with Woody Dumart leading the team in goals with 22. Clapper was the first coach not named Art Ross to stay behind the Bruins' bench for more than two seasons, and is the only player/coach in team history.

Points Leader: Don Gallinger 17-23-40

1949: Georges Boucher 22-32-16, missed playoffs

Boucher ushered in a dark age for the Bruins, starting a streak of five straight coaching stints (4 coaches) with losing records. Despite the poor records, the Bruins would make the playoffs in eight of the nine seasons following Boucher's one year stint.

Points Leader: Paul Ronty 23-36-59

1950: Lynn Patrick 22-30-18, lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the semis

The son of second coach in team history, Frank Patrick, Lynn would follow in his father's footsteps by not winning a cup. While he may not have had much success, Lynn did make the playoffs in every year of his stint with the Bruins, something even Art Ross was unable to accomplish.

Points Leader: Milt Schmidt 22-39-61

1954: Milt Schmidt (first stint) 23-26-21, lost to Montreal Canadiens in the semis

Schmidt retired after 23 games in the 54-55 season, with a final statline of 4-8-12. He took over the coaching duties from Patrick and led the Bruins to the playoffs in four of his first five seasons as Head Coach.

Points Leaders: Don McKenney (22-20-42) and Leo Labine (24-18-42)

Note: Labine played 67 games in the 1954-55 season, while McKenney played 69

1961: Phil Watson 15-47-8, missed playoffs

Schmidt stepped aside from his coaching duties and was replaced by Watson, who became the first Head Coach since Georges Boucher to miss the playoffs in his first year coaching the team. Watson's point percentage (.268) is the worst of any coach in team history.

Points Leader: Johnny bucyk 20-40-60

1962: Mildt Schmidt (second stint) 14-39-17, missed playoffs

Schmidt would take over from Watson just 14 games into the 1962 season, and go on to miss the playoffs in the three following seasons. Schmidt ended his coaching career with the second most seasons coached with 11 (Art Ross, 17) and, at them time, second most games coached with 726 (Art Ross, 772, Claude Julien, 759). While he lacked success in coaching, Schmidt would find success as one of the best General Managers in Bruins' history, joining Art Ross as the only GM's in team history with multiple Stanley Cups.

1966: Harry Sinden 17-43-10, missed playoffs

Sinden may not have had the best start to his coaching stint, but he would go on to become the third coach in Bruins history to win a Stanley Cup. The Bruins would finish in last place in 1966, but Bobby Orr would make his debut. Every Bruins Head Coach after Sinden, until the end of the 1900s, would make the playoffs in their first year.

Points Leader: Johnny Bucyk 18-30-48

1970: Tom Johnson 57-14-7, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round

Sinden opted to leave on top after winning the Stanley Cup in the spring of 1970, which would bring in Tom Johnson as Head Coach. The Bruins offense exploded during the 1970-71 season, as Phil Esposito set single season goal (76) and points (152) records, while his teammate Bobby Orr set the single season record for most assists (102). The top four points scorers in the NHL were all Bruins. The only other time in NHL history that the top four scoring players were on the same team was when the Bruins did it again in 1973-74. At the time, they were the greatest team in NHL history. Arguably, they still are. They fell short, and were unable to get out of the first round, losing in seven games (let me know where you've heard that one before). Johnson has the highest points percentage (.738) of any coach in Bruins history.

Points Leader: Phil Esposito 76-76-152

1973: Bep Guidolin 52-17-9, lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final

Just like in 1970, Esposito would lead the league in goals (68) and points (146), and Bobby Orr would lead in assists (90) but the Bruins would fall short of their ultimate goal. The dynasty that never was. Guidolin became the first Bruins Head Coach since Dit Clapper to make the Cup Final in his first season with the team.

Points Leader: Phil Esposito 68-78-146

1974: Don Cherry 40-26-14, lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round

Guidolin left the Bruins for the Kansas City Scouts following the 73-74 season, succeeded by the ever controversial Don Cherry. The Bruins would fall short once again in what would be the final full season of Bobby Orr's carreer. Cherry is the only coach to have Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, Bobby Orr, and Johnny Bucyk and not make the Stanley Cup Final. Cherry currently sits in third on the list of most games coached for the Bruins with 400. In 1976, Cherry won the first Jack Adams Trophy in team history.

Points Leader: Bobby Orr 46-89-135

1979: Fred Creighton 46-21-13, lost to the New York Islanders in the second round

Fred Creighton stepped in after Cherry was fired, only to be fired himself just before the end of the regular season. Harry Sinden (still GM of the team) would replace him through the end of the season. Ray Bourque made his debut, and eventually cement himself as an all-time great Bruin. The infamous Mike Milbury "Shoe Incident" occurs.

Points Leader: Rick Middleton 40-52-92

1980: Gerry Cheevers 37-30-13, lost to the Minnesota North Stars in the first round

The former Bruins goaltender and member of the 1970 and 1972 cup winning teams jumped behind the bench for the 1980-81 season, and would stay as head coach until 1985, making the playoffs every year but never making it to the Cup final.

Points Leader: Rick Middleton 44-59-103

1985: Butch Goring 37-31-12, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round

Goring marks the halfway point of Bruins coaches. Goring only made it through one full season as Head Coach, and was replaced by Terry O'Reilly part way through the 86-87 season. Ray Borque and Rick Middleton become the first, and only, co-captains in Bruins history.

Points Leader: Keith Crowder 38-46-84

1986: Terry O'Reilly 39-34-7, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round

O'Reilly would do a fine job after taking over, eventually coaching the Bruins to their first Cup Final appearance in over a decade during the 1987-1988 season. Bourque continues to shine, and Cam Neely leads the team in goals (36) during his first season in Boston.

Points Leader: Ray Borque 23-72-95

1989: Mike Milbury 46-25-9, lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final

Milbury becomes the first Bruins coach since Bep Guidolin to lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season. No other first year Bruins Head Coach makes the Final after Milbury.

Points Leader: Cam Neely 55-37-92

1991: Rick Bowness 36-32-12, lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Wales Conference Finals

Bowness only coached one season for the Bruins, the only Bruins coach of the 90s to not coach multiple seasons. Cam Neely plays just 9 games. 55 players suit up for the Bruins over the course of the season.

Points Leader: Ray Bourque 21-60-81

1992: Brian Sutter 51-26-7, lost to the Buffalo Sabres in the first round

Sutter would only win one playoff series with the Bruins, but he would become the 10th coach in team history to hit the 200 game mark. Cam Neely plays just 13 games. Adam Oates plays his first full season with the Bruins, the best of his career.

Points Leader: Adam Oates 45-97-142

1995: Steve Kasper 40-31-11, lost to the Florida Panthers in the first round

The Bruins play in the Fleet Center (now known as TD Garden) for the first time. They make the playoffs in Kasper's first year, but the 96-97 campaign becomes the first year since 1966-67 that the Bruins miss the playoffs. Kasper is the first Bruins Head Coach since Milt Schmidt to have a points percentage below .500 (.463).

Points Leader: Adam Oates 25-67-92

1997: Pat Burns 39-30-13, lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round

Burns gets the Bruins back on track and back into the playoffs. Joe Thornton and Sergei Samsonov make their debuts. Burns wins the Jack Adams in 1998, becoming the second Bruins Head Coach to do so.

Points Leader: Jason Allison 33-50-83

2000: Mike Keenan 36-30-8-8, missed playoffs

Keenan becomes the first Bruins Head Coach to miss the playoffs in his first season since Harry Sinden in 1966. The Bruins miss the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1965-66 and 1966-67. Keenan is the first Bruins Head Coach since Phil Watson to never make the playoffs with the team.

Points Leader: Jason Allison 36-59-95

2001: Robbie Ftorek 43-24-6-9, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round

The Bruins go from missing the playoffs to having the second best record in the NHL. The Bruins go without a captain for the first time since the 1972-73 season, and Ftorek is the first Bruins Head Coach to not have a captain in his first year with the team since Tom Johnson. Ftorek does not win a single playoff series, and was fired before the end of the regular season. GM Mike O'Connell took over for the final nine regular season games and the playoffs during the spring of 2003.

Points Leader: Sergei Samsonov 29-41-70

2003: Mike Sullivan 41-19-15-7, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round

Sullivan fails to turn things around after the tough Ftorek tenure, losing in the first round in his first season, not coaching in 2004-05 due to the lockout cancellation, and then missing the playoffs in 2005-06. In 2003, Andrew Raycroft becomes the starter in net and wins the Calder Trophy. Patrice Bergeron makes his debut. During the 2005-06 season, team captain joe Thornton is traded to the San Jose Sharks. He goes on to win the Hart and Art Ross Trophies.

Points Leader: Joe Thornton 23-50-73

2006: Dave Lewis 35-41-6, missed playoffs

Peter Chiarelli becomes the GM. Zdeno Chara is signed and named captain. Marc Savard is signed. Tim Thomas becomes the starting goaltender. Andrew Raycroft is traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future Vezina Trophy winner, Tuukka Rask. Brad Marchand is drafted in the third round. Milan Lucic is drafted in the second round. Phil Kessel is drafted and misses a month of the season with testicular cancer. Lewis is the last Bruins Head Coach to not make the playoffs in his first year.

Points Leader: Marc Savard 22-74-96

2007: Claude Julien 41-29-12, lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round

Marco Sturm plays his first full season with the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron plays only 10 games. Julien wins the Jack Adams in 2009. The Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011, and lose it in 2013. Julien is fired part way through the 2017 season, replaced by Bruce Cassidy. He finished his career with the most wins by a Bruins Head Coach (419), and second most games coached (759).

Points Leader: Marc Savard 15-63-78

2017: Bruce Cassidy 50-20-12, lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round

David Pastrnak has his second straight 30+ goal season. Brad Marchand makes his second straight All-Star Game, with 34 goals in just 68 games, and his second straight point-per-game-plus season. Cassidy win the Jack Adams in 2020, becoming the second straight Bruins Head Coach to win the award. He is fired following the 2022 season, finishing with the third most wins in team history (399).

Points Leader: Brad Marchand 39-46-85

2022: Jim Montgomery 65-12-5, lost to the Florida Panthers in the first round

David Krejci returns to the team. Linus Ullmark makes his first All-Star Game and wins the Vezina Trophy. Jeremy Swayman shines in his second full season. The Bruins are the greatest regular season team in the history of the NHL. They blow a 3-1 lead to the Panthers and lose in seven games. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retire. Montgomery wins the Jack Adams in 2023, the third straight Bruins Head Coach to win it.

2024: Joe Sacco 33-39-10, missed playoffs

Joe Sacco takes over as Interim Head Coach after Jim Montgomery is fired mid-season. Jeremy Swayman holds out for a new contract, misses training camp and the start of the season, then struggles thoughout the year. The Bruins trade captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline, the first time they've traded a captain since they traded Joe Thornton during the 2005-2006 season. The Bruins miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, securing the 7th overall pick which is used on James Hagens. Sacco becomes the first non-GM Bruins Head Coach to take over mid-season and not keep the job the following year.

2025: Marco Sturm TBD, missed playoffs (probably)

I try to be as optimistic as anyone, but the reality is the talent just isn't there. I expect Swayman to have a major comeback this year after having a proper training camp, but the talent just isn't there up front. Outside of Pastrnak and (hopefully) Morgan Geekie, there are not 20+ goal scorers on this team. I'm not sure there are many 15 goal scorers. The defense too heavily relies on the healthy return of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy. If either of those players goes down, the season might get ugly. My prediction: 28-45-9, last in the Eastern conference, lucky to be outside the bottom three in the league.