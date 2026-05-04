Bruins division rival listed as top landing spot for superstar forward this offseason

If there is one thing that we took away from the 2025-26 NHL season is that the Central and Atlantic Divisions were the two best in the league all season long. The Central Division had the top teams in the league, while the Atlantic Division had the most balance.

Just because you made the postseason this season doesn't mean you will in the future. That is the lesson the Boston Bruins need to take away from this season. After being bounced in the six games by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, there are plenty of needs the Black and Gold have.

However, looking ahead to next year, it's only going to get tougher. The Florida Panthers will be healthy and back. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of questions, while the Sabres and Montreal Canadiens are two up-and-coming teams. The Ottawa Senators are good, but their direction is cloudy, like the Bruins.

One team that looked like it was going to end its playoff drought was the Detroit Red Wings. However, another late-season meltdown doomed them again. Steve Yzerman has come under fire, and it feels like if he survives to put together another roster, he'll swing big. Lyle Fitzsimmons of Bleacher Report listed the Red Wings as a potential landing spot for a 45-goal star, and that would be bad news for Boston.

Red Wings listed a landing spot for Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson

It would be very surprising if Jason Robertson left the Dallas Stars this season. Forty-five goal scorers are not always hanging around. However, he is a restricted free agent this summer, and there are salary cap issues in Texas. If he becomes available, Fitzsimmons listed Detroit as a potential landing spot. Boy, then, there would be trouble for the rest of the division.

"It may be Steve Yzerman. It may be Steve Yzerman's successor. Regardless, whomever is in control of the purse strings and the personnel decisions in Detroit would be well advised to consider bringing in a guy like Robertson after the latest dumpster fire of a playoff chase,'' wrote Fitzsimmons.

After another disappointing season that ended without a playoff drought, you have to wonder if the Red Wings are going to swing big this offseason. It kind of feels like they have to. If they do and land Robertson, look out. However, Robertson's leaving Dallas feels like a long shot at best. However, nothing is out of the question until a contract is signed.