Bruins division rival could be facing devastating situation to begin 2025-26 season

For the second straight season, the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions. For Boston Bruins fans, that is still tough to stomach. Florida has been in the last three Cup finals, and they are the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs.

They started that run in 2023 by eliminating the Bruins that season in stunning fashion, and they have a core in place that is primed to go on a run to a dynasty. Brad Marchand was traded there at the deadline and played a big part in their run to a second straight title over the Edmonton Oilers, but as they begin the season looking for a three-peat, they could end up doing without one of their superstars.

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk could miss part of the 2025-26 season

During the 4 Nations Face-Off back in February, it proved to be a tournament where a couple of stars were hurt with big injuries. By now, you know that the Bruins lost Charlie McAvoy for the rest of the season with an injury that the front office wasn't too happy with the way it was treated. Also getting injured for Tema USA was Tkachuk.

The injury forced Tkachuk to miss some games following the tournament for Florida, but he returned and played a big part in the Panthers' run to the Cup. However, when the season ended last month, he hinted at potential surgery this offseason, and according to one NHL insider, that just very well may become reality.

According to Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet, "There's a possibility that Tkachuk’s long-suffering injury may need corrective surgery, which could keep him out through the Christmas break. It doesn’t appear that Tkachuk’s Olympic participation in February is in jeopardy at this point in time, however.

"If Tkachuk were to miss the beginning of the season and be out for a while, the Panthers would be able to get under the cap by putting his contract on LTIR."

Florida has retained their big free agents this summer, including Marchand, and they reportedly need to cut salary this summer, and Evan Rodrigues is someone who they could move, but he is reportedly well-liked in the locker room. However, if Tkachuk is out until late December, he is someone who could help them until Tkachuk returns.

Regardless of what happens, if Tkachuk is indeed out, then that would be a blow to the defending champs.