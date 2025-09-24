Disturbing trend returns for Bruins in 2025 preseason

The only thing pretty for the Boston Bruins this season might be their new uniforms, as the first look at the road whites has everyone talking on social media. The other thing that has people talking is another game where the Bruins get dominated by the opposition, as it has been an absolute fire drill in the defensive zone through the first six periods of the preseason.

Last season, Bruins reporter Ty Anderson had an infamous X thread that showcased the Bruins' disturbing trend of allowing a goal less than two minutes after they scored one of their own. Fans hoped they'd never see that from Anderson ever again, but it looks like it could be time for him to fire up the ol' notes app and start a new thread for 2025-26.

The Bruins grabbed an early lead in each of their first two preseason games but relinquished the tying goal less than two minutes later. In the first game, the Washington Capitals scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead after the first period, and in the second game, the New York Rangers did the same thing over the first two periods.

It isn't just that the Bruins are allowing goals quickly, but it's the manner in which they are allowing them. It's a combination of lazy defensive zone coverage, ugly turnovers, and flat-out miscommunication. Fans want to look at the performance and blame it on the goaltending, but truthfully, the netminders are getting hung out to dry on most of the goals against.

I'll reiterate that it's much too early to panic, but Marco Sturm's first item on the to-do list should be to figure out what is ailing the Bruins in the defensive zone. If he doesn't, his first year as a head coach will be a long and disappointing venture.