Over the last nine days, the Boston Bruins have lost a pair of defensemen to injuries. On Nov. 5, the Bruins lost Andrew Peeke against the Toronto Maple Leafs on a hit from Max Pacioretty, then Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues, they lost Hampus Lindholm late in the first period with a shot and suffered a lower-body injury.

Thursday night in Dallas against the Stars, Jim Montgomery's team avoided a major disaster against the Stars with a key blueliner.

Bruins avoid disaster with potential Brandon Carlo to an injury vs. Dallas

Just past the midway point of the first period, Brandon Carlo went to play a puck behind the Boston net when Jamie Benn of the Stars hit him from behind into the boards. Benn was assessed a five-minute major for the hit, but after review, it was reduced to a minor penalty. Nikita Zadorov went after Benn and fought the Dallas tough guy.

Brandon Carlo is hit from behind from Jamie Benn.



Carlo was able to return to the game after what should be considered a dangerous and cheap hit from the Dallas star. Why is it big that Carlo returned? When you watch the hit, the first thing you think of is Carlo's concussion history, which isn't good.

The fact that after being down on the ice for the amount of time he was and he was able to return is big for the Bruins not only for this game but going forward. Already down two defensemen with Peeke and Lindholm out, a position that is not blessed with much depth even with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) would become even more thinner and it would be very concerning. We'll have to see how this affects Carlo in the coming days and with a quick turnaround with an afternoon game at the TD Garden on Saturday against St. Louis.