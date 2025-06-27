How the Bruins could have the opportunity to draft Porter Martone

It's always interesting when you get to see front offices start overthinking things at the NHL Entry Draft in real time. One of those scenarios could currently be happening with the 2025 class, as Porter Martone is trending from a top-five lock into possibly falling out of the top ten. If it's up to Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins, Martone might not get the chance to fall that far.

Sweeney was adamant in his pre-draft press conference that the Bruins would take the best player available when it was their turn to pick. He made it clear that it didn't necessarily have to be a center or even a forward, and that's why Martone should be a name that fans watch. Add in the fact that the Bruins had a late interview with him in the lead-up to Friday's first round, and you could be looking at the next Bruins right winger.

It'd be hard to argue that Martone is the best available if he does fall to seventh overall. He was one of only two underagers on Team Canada at this year's World Juniors, and was also given the opportunity to represent his country at this year's Men's World Championship. He is a man amongst boys in Canadian junior hockey, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him crack an NHL lineup next season.

Martone fits the bill for the Big Bad Bruins. He is a 6-foot-3 right wing power forward that isn't afraid to use his size. The fans would love a player like Martone sitting behind David Pastrnak as the team's second right winger. Bruins fans appreciate the kind of game that Martone plays, and it follows in the footsteps of the way Sweeney is currently trying to construct his team.

With teams picking ahead of the Bruins having centers on their radars, it could give the Bruins a chance to solidify their wing depth. There are plenty of other ways for Boston to add another center, and it could easily come at the draft. It might be just getting the fans' hopes up, but all signs point to Sweeney being active on Friday. Could the Bruins steal Martone and find a way to add a second prospect along the way?