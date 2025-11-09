Looking to win a sixth straight game on Saturday night in Toronto, the Boston Bruins were looking to do it shorthanded. They were missing some key players, including defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who did not make the trip because of personal reasons.

Already short Elias Lindholm and also missing Casey Mittlestadt because of an undisclosed injury, the Black and Gold were facing an uphill battle against a Maple Leafs team looking to snap their rivals' five-game winning streak.

In a performance that not many people outside of the Bruins locker room saw coming, the Bruins went toe-to-toe with the Maple Leafs and came away with a 5-3 victory. Aside from Toronto's three goals, two on the power play and one as another one expired, the Bruins dominated 5-on-5 play, outscoring them 4-1. The biggest goal in the game came with a little luck, with a review for Boston.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm takes a subtle shot at Maple Leafs video room

Tied 2-2 in the second period, the Bruins appeared to have scored on the power play, but it was waived off right away by the on-ice official near the Toronto net, ruling that Mikey Eyssimont pushed Anthony Stolarz's pads across the goal line. It was reviewed by the NHL's situation room in Toronto, and they ruled the puck crossed the line before Eyssimont made contact with Stolarz.

Lost in the shuffle that was caught by the Bruins' video review team was missed by Toronto's. The zone entry on the goal was offside 39 seconds before the puck went in, but it went missed by the Maple Leafs' video review team.

"That was the right call,'' said Sturm of the review. "We were just afraid of the offside because it was, so I was just very surprised they didn't call that, but we knew it was a goal.''

Marco Sturm told reporters the Bruins were offsides leading up to the Mikey Eyssimont goal and that he was "very surprised" that wasn't caught on review. This was the entry in question, 39 seconds before the goal: pic.twitter.com/BTMvzBfTF4 — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) November 9, 2025

With the way Maple Leafs fans handle losses so well, I'm sure that comment from Sturm will be met with calmness after the fact.