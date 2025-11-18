Bruins coach Marco Sturm offers Charlie McAvoy injury update after loss to Hurricanes

After a day off on Sunday, all eyes were on the Boston Bruins on Monday when they took to the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in the morning ahead of their game with the Carolina Hurricanes at the TD Garden.

On Monday, Boston announced that they were placing forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittlestadt on injured reserve. There was no news in terms of that for defenseman Charlie McAvoy, was took a deflected shot to the face in Saturday night's 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

It was a scary sight and one that hit home with McAvoy's longtime teammate, David Pastrnak, who said it was tough to return to action after the scary images and injury.

“For me personally, it was tough going back out there,” Pastrnak said of McAvoy’s injury on Saturday night. “But once the puck dropped, you focus on the play. You keep thinking about Chucky and hope he’s going to be alright. Obviously praying for him.”

Bruins still have no Charlie McAvoy update

After practice on Monday morning, head coach Marco Strum met with the media and said that McAvoy was meeting with doctors, and there was no update. Surgery, however, appears to be a potential option at some point.

“He’s with the doctors right now, so there’s no timeline,” Sturm said of McAvoy. “Obviously, he’s going to be out tonight, and we’ll see how he does today with all his appointments.”

On Monday night, the Bruins went out and laid an egg in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in a game where they saw former Bruin Taylor Hall seal the win with a late goal and Riley Tufte, recalled from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) with all the Black and Gold injuries breaking the shutout with 9.6 seconds left. After the game, Sturm still had no update.

Sturm: No new update on McAvoy since this morning. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) November 18, 2025

According to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, the Bruins will hold an optional practice on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. before they fly to California to begin a four-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Hopefully, on Tuesday, there will be an update on McAvoy.