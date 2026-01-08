Bruins coach Marco Sturm making drastic lineup changes against the Flames

It has been seven games in a row since Boston Bruins' leading goal-scorer Morgan Geekie has found the back of the net. He's been stuck on 25 goals since he buried his last on Dec. 20 in a home game against the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-4 shootout loss.

It's not like he hasn't had chances to score his 26th goal of the season. He has had chances, he's just been unlucky, including hitting a post and a crossbar. There was bound to be struggles for Geekie after this torrid pace to begin the 2025-26 season.

After going 2-2-1 on a recent five-game road trip that ended with a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken, head coach Marco Sturm is looking to find a spark for his team, which is fading from the Eastern Conference playoff race. They will enter Thursday night's game at the TD Garden three points out of the final wild card spot and needing to jump four teams. Easier said than done. However, looking for a spark, Sturm is shaking things up with his lines.

Marco Sturm is bumping Morgan Geekie to third line against Flames

After having Wednesday off, the Bruins held their gameday skate on Thursday morning at the TD Garden. According to team reporter Belle Fraser, the Black and Gold are mixing up the lines. Sturm dropped Geekie down to the third line with Frazer Minten and Alex Steeves. David Pastrnak was bumped to the top line. How is Geekie looking to change his luck and find his goal-scoring touch again?

“Just change the color of your tape for a little bit or sticks, or something like that,'' said Geekie. "Try not to put too much weight on it. I feel like I've been pretty lucky the last year or so … so it's kind of about time this happens.”

To say that the Bruins need a bounce-back win over the Flames is an understatement. Whatever Sturm can do to try and jumpstart his team, he's trying. Geekie being moved around the lineup and finding his scoring touch again would go a long way in getting his production back on track.