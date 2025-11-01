If you have followed the Boston Bruins closely enough, you know that afternoon games have not been something that has not gone well. Whether it's a Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or any other day of the week, afternoon games have been a struggle for years for the Black and Gold.

On Saturday, they get another, this time against arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes. Rod Brind'Amour's crew blows into the TD Garden at 7-3-0, but like the Bruins, has been hit with the injury bug a little bit this year.

Boston will be without first-line center Elias Lindholm for some time after he was injured in the second period of Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres when he took a heavy hit from Jordan Greenway. How will first-year Boston coach Marco Sturm try to get his team's attention before puck drop just after 1 p.m. on Saturday?

Bruins coach Marco Strum has message for team ahead of Hurricanes afternoon matchup

Even Sturm, who has been on the job behind the Bruins' bench for just 13 games, knows the struggles the Black and Gold face with afternoon games. He saw it first-hand earlier this year in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Columbus Day. How will he make sure his troops are ready for Carolina?

“I can tell you off my pre-scout about tomorrow, think my first two (video) clips will wake ‘em up,'' said Sturm. "So, they’d better be ready because it’s probably the hottest team (in the league) right from the start. These guys finish a lot of teams in the first 10 minutes. So, we’d better be ready.”

As for what makes the Hurricanes so good, well, it's a Bruins downfall early in 2025-26 that could have them in trouble early and often with Carolina's relentless forecheck.

“Everything,'' Sturm said. "They have that identity. If you’re not ready to match their compete level, you’re in trouble.”

If the Black and Gold have troubles in the defensive zone against Carolina like they have against other teams, it's going to be a long afternoon. It might require an extra cup of coffee or two for the Bruins if they want to keep their two-game winning streak alive.