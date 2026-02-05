Bruins coach Marco Sturm blasts officials after a cheap shot to Charlie McAvoy

When Charlie McAvoy took a hit to the head in the first period on Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers, it didn't look good. Carrying the puck through center ice, Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis left his feet and threw his elbow at McAvoy's head. He knew what he was doing.

Sadly for the league and the players, it was another botched call in NHL officiating. Garrett Rank was right behind the play, had it in front of him, and issued a two-minute minor. Again, the play was right in front of him. Instead of calling a five-minute major for an illegal hit to the head, Vilmanis was given a slap on the wrist. You're never going to guess how the penalties played out.

Jonathan Aspirot was hit with a minor for going after Vilmanis, but the best was yet to come. Rank apparently had his feelings hurt by Boston coach Marco Sturm and was given a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct. Somehow, the Bruins ended up shorthanded. After the game, Sturm explained why he defended his best defenseman.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm explains defending Charlie McAvoy after cheap shot to the head

After what turned into a 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers, Sturm explained defending his best defenseman, who was able to return for the second period and finished the game.

“It was a brutal hit,” Sturm said. “And everyone saw it. Obviously, I have the opportunity to look at the replay, too, and to come out with a four-on-four like that. I just didn’t understand it. That’s all. I’m here to protect my guys, especially Charlie, and if you target his head, which was clear to see, that just pisses me off.”

Apparently, Rank saw it differently, then compounded his mistake by giving Sturm a minor for defending his player. Vilmanis did not return to the game after the first period with an "upper-body" injury, but if NHL Player Safety is truly here to protect the players, then Vilmanis will be spending some time after the Olympic Break watching the game from the press box. If not, it'll be a bigger failure than Rank.