In the summer of 2023, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney had very little cap space to spend and ended up spreading the money around on some short-term deals. Sweeney did end up handing out a two-year contract to Morgan Geekie after the Seattle Kraken gave him a qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Bruins signed Geekie to the two-year deal for $4 million with an AAV of $2 million. He ended up having a career season in Boston with 17 goals, 22 assists for 39 points. He played very well in the playoffs as well with four goals and five points combined against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. Entering this season, the Black and Gold were expecting big things from Geekie, but it has not gone that way.

Jim Montgomery send’s clear and obvious message to Morgan Geekie

In eight games this season, Geekie has one assist with a plus/minus of minus-4. He has been moved all around the lineup by Montgomery and wherever he ends up, he’s struggled. He’s also been a healthy scratch which coaches sometimes use to either send a message to players or give them some time to get away for a night. That didn’t work either. After practice Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, Montgomery met with the media and was blunt when asked about what Geekie needed to do to be the player he was in 2023-24.

“Play better,’’ Montgomery said.

So far watching Geekie this season, that’s easier said than done. According to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, Geekie was on the third line at practice Monday with Trent Frederic and Matthew Poitras on the third line.

Bruins lines at Monday practice:



Zacha-Lindholm-Pastrnak

Jones-Coyle-Brazeau

Frederic-Poitras-Geekie

Beecher-Kastelic-Koepke

Johnson



Lohrei-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Zadorov-Peeke

Wotherspoon



Swayman

Korpisalo



Marchand was on to start practice, but is not out there now. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) October 28, 2024

Geekie is in a contract year and the Bruins would like to extend the third-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 Entry Draft, but right now, he’s not making that decision easy early in the season. Right now, the Bruins are looking for production from anywhere that’s not the fourth line, and Geekie last season proved he could do that. Boston needs last season’s Geekie to show up sooner rather than later.