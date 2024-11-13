Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Says Defenseman Will Be Out "Weeks"

Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins pulled out a win that seemed impossible at the time. Looking like a team that had little juice to them and frustrated, they scored three third-period goals for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues after allowing two second-period power-play goals to a team that had yet to score one at home this season.

Not everything worked out for the Black and Gold in the game. In the first period, defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked a shot on the penalty kill and headed off the ice and down the tunnel. During the second period, the team announced that he was not returning to the game. Wednesday, Jim Montgomery gave a tough update.

Jim Montgomery says Hampus Lindholm to miss some time

Wednesday in Dallas ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Stars, Montgomery updated the media on Lindholm and he the third-year coach said that he would be out weeks with a lower-body injury. That is a blow to the Bruins' defense as Lindholm was playing well and just moved to the first power play, replacing Charlie McAvoy.

Wednesday, the Bruins recalled Jordan Oesterle from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). He was picked over Ian Mitchell and Michael Callahan. Oesterle has played in 371 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Edmonton Oilers. He has 19 goals and 67 assists.

Losing Lindholm opens the door more for Parker Wortherspoon time and puts pressure on Mason Lorhrei going forward on the left side behind Nikita Zadorov. Tuesday was a step in the right direction for the Bruins rallying for the win over St. Louis, as they have struggled to do this season, they need to follow it up with another positive result against the Stars. Minus Lindholm moving forward, it’s a tall task, but doable.