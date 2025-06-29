The 10-Year Anniversary of the Bruins' Botched 2015 Draft: Ty Anderson is the Voice of Reason

Now that the 2025 draft is behind us, the Boston Bruins’ faithful are turning their attention to a somber milestone: the 10-year anniversary of the team’s infamous 2015 NHL Draft, a decision that continues to haunt franchise history. With three consecutive first-round picks—14th, 15th, and 17th overall—the Bruins held a rare opportunity to strengthen their roster under newly appointed General Manager Don Sweeney.

However, the selections of Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn have since been deemed a significant misstep. While DeBrusk has carved out a modest NHL career, Zboril and Senyshyn have struggled to secure lasting roles, a stark contrast to the success of players like Mitch Marner, Zach Werenski, and Mikko Rantanen, drafted shortly after. This decade-long mark is low-hanging fruit for Bruins fans, inviting reflection on the disappointment, yet one voice stands out as a beacon of clarity.

Ty Anderson’s Call for Closure

Ty Anderson is the voice of reason in this ongoing debate. He tweeted,

“Honestly gonna be an unpopular opinion, I know, but we collectively gotta let go of 2015 at some point. It was blown. It was shit. But we’re all just sorta repeating ourselves and a part of my soul dies every time acts like it’s new information to bring it up. Like dawg we KNOW.”

His candid and emotional plea acknowledges the draft’s undeniable failure while urging fans to break the cycle of rehashing old wounds. As the anniversary looms, Anderson’s insightful stance challenges the narrative that has dominated discussions for a decade, advocating for a shift toward the future.

The 2015 draft’s fallout is well-documented. The Hockey Writers noted that 26 of the 30 first-round picks from that year have played over 100 NHL games, highlighting the talent available and the Bruins’ inability to capitalize.

The draft followed a playoff miss in 2014-15 and the departure of GM Peter Chiarelli, thrusting Sweeney into a high-stakes role. His early moves, including the 2015 draft and the Dougie Hamilton trade, set a tone of uncertainty. Despite this, the team reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 and boasted a 2022-23 season that marked the best regular season in NHL history with a Presidents’ Trophy win.

A Question of Perspective

As the anniversary arrives, a critical question emerges: does dwelling on 2015 stifle the conversation about more recent gaffes? The draft was undeniably a disaster, with missed opportunities that could have addressed key needs. Yet, fixating on it might mute discussions of newer missteps that deserve scrutiny.

Personally, I agree with Anderson—we need to take a deep breath and move on. His voice of reason invites Bruins Nation to learn from the past and focus on the present and future, turning the page on a decade-old regret.