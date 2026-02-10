Bruins blueliner headlines what could be Olympics’ best pairing

The Boston Bruins could play a significant role at the Olympics in Milano-Cortina. Well, one Boston player, in particular, could have a major role at the Olympics.

We’re talking about Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy was named as one of Team USA’s alternate captains on Sunday. But that’s not the main reason for McAvoy’s potentially explosive role in the Olympics.

As Arpon Basu and Michael Russo of The Athletic reported on Monday, McAvoy will be partnering with Minnesota Wild superstar Quinn Hughes on Team USA’s top defensive unit. That’s about as elite as it gets.

Despite holding a practice briefly closed to the public, reporters eventually entered the practice facility located next to the main arena in Milan. As reporters took in the American practice, it became evident that Hughes was skating with McAvoy.

That’s a scary, scary thought, particularly for Team Canada. The Canadian squad has an elite top pairing of its own. The Canadians will be rolling with Colorado Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Devon Toews on their top pairing.

While Toews and Makar are a coach’s dream, there’s something about McAvoy and Hughes playing together. Hughes is an offensive dynamo with smooth skating and uncanny all-around senses.

McAvoy, meanwhile, needs no introduction to fans. He’s one of the best well-rounded defensemen in the NHL. He can play solid defense, move the puck, and find his way around the offensive zone.

The Hughes-McAvoy pairing will be the one to watch at Milano-Cortina. But it will also set the table for the Americans’ main offensive strategy.

Bruins McAvoy likely on Team USA’s second power play unit

Basu and Russo also reported on Team USA’s power play units. The top unit will feature Hughes as the quarterback. The second unit, however, saw Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks running the group.

But there was a caveat to that situation. Monday’s practice focused predominantly on penalty killing. So, LaCombe seemed more like a placeholder, Basu and Russo noted. That situation could mean that McAvoy will be quarterbacking the second power play unit.

That’s insane. A “second” power play unit consisting of Jake Guentzel, Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, and Clayton Keller, plus Charlie McAvoy, is just off the charts.

McAvoy could see double-duty as a penalty killer and power play specialist. It’s worth pointing out that LaCombe skated on Team USA’s fourth pairing with Noah Hanifin of the Vegas Golden Knights. That situation could signal that LaCombe, at least for now, won’t be in the lineup.

That situation could change, of course. In the meantime, Boston Bruins fans should keep an eye on the top penalty kill unit and the second power play group because Charlie McAvoy could figure predominantly on both.