The Boston Bruins are taking a calculated risk by signing Morgan Geekie to a six-year, $33 million contract. They believed that how Geekie looked in his two seasons with the Seattle Kraken was scratching the surface of his potential, and his performance in the 2024-25 season, when everything else was crumbling around him, showed that the front office might've gotten this one right.

Geekie was one of the best players in the NHL over the final stretch, alongside David Pastrnak. It was part of the Bruins' brutal end to the season that stung so much, as they finally found a perfect fit alongside Pastrnak, but the other three lines were unable to carry their weight.

Geekie was fourth in goalscoring from December 1 to the end of the season, sitting behind only Pastrnak, Leon Draisaitl, and Tage Thompson. It's elite company for him to be in, and the signs are that this contract will produce significant value if he can continue to perform anywhere near that level.

A lot of people are gonna look at Geekie's numbers this year and think one-year boom. At 5v5 this past season, Geekie averaged 2.36 points per 60. In his final year in Seattle, he was at 2.47 points per 60. Bruins really did feel "give him minutes with skill guys and you'll see." https://t.co/wAcPqX5InO — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 30, 2025

Ty Anderson also revealed an interesting statistic, which could show that the front office believes Geekie was still only scratching the surface last season. Geekie produced at an elite rate in his final season with the Kraken, which is part of the reason why the Bruins went out and acquired him. He averaged 2.47 points per 60 in that season, while he averaged just 2.36 in 2024-25.

The point rate shows that Geekie's totals will only increase with more playing time. He didn't find that place alongside Pastrnak until later in the season, and the pair popped off when Elias Lindholm went into the middle. If Marco Sturm is smart, he will reunite the trio to begin the 2025-26 season, and an 82-game schedule could lead to yet another career-high for Geekie.

What happens if Geekie turns into a 60 or 70-point producer in this upcoming season? It'll lead to him being one of the best value deals in the Eastern Conference, and an absolute steal to lock into the left wing across from Pastrnak for the next six seasons. If Sturm can keep that trio together and get elite production, he can forget about them and focus on improving the rest of his offensive depth.