Bruins' baffling lineup construction continues to overshadow one surprising decision

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney went bargain shopping once again last summer in free agency. His biggest move was before free agency when he traded for Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson. That decision has turned out pretty well, as Arvidsson has been a key contributor on the Black and Gold's second line.

As for some other moves last summer, one player that Sweeney signed was former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Steeves. He inked a one-year deal with an $850,000 AAV. After beginning the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he was called up in early November for a gaem against his former club.

He was inserted into the lineup and scored a goal in a Bruins victory. He ended up staying with Boston and played so well that Sweeney signed him to a two-year extension back in January for $3.25 million with a $1.625 million AAV. That isn't a terrible deal going forward on the books for the Black and Gold. However, what has happened since that signing has been curious, at best.

Bruins Alex Steeves scratched against Kings

After Tuesday's morning skate ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Kings at the TD Garden at night, head coach Marco Sturm said that aside from Jeremy Swayman being between the pipes, the lineup was going to be the same as it was against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss.

That means Steeves will again be scratched. According to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, this will be the eighth time in 14 games that Steeves will be scratched since signing his extension. That's rather mind-boggling.

In 39 games this season, Steeves has nine goals and 16 points. Boston is struggling to score at the bottom of the lineup, and when he's been in the lineup, Steeves has been a surprising producer. Mikey Eyssimont is going to draw back into the lineup over Steeves.

I get it that Sturm has the final say on his lineup, but something isn't right. If this continues, does Sweeney look to move Steeves this offseason after signing him to an extension? Unlikely, but something doesn't feel right. We'll see what happens on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.