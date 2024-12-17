Bruins are Freezing Soon: What This Means



With the 2024-25 roster freeze deadline drawing near, time is running out for Coach Sacco and Bruins management to make any more improvements or additions to the current roster for eight days.

So what does this mean?



What this means is from 11:59 pm on December 19 until 12:01 am on December 28, no NHL team can make any adjustments to their roster. This pertains to active as well as injured reserved players. If they’re on the roster, their status is held and cannot be modified or changed during these dates. This includes not sending any players down to the minors during this time, either.



The main purpose of the roster freeze is to allow the players uninterrupted holiday time with their families and loved ones. Being sacked or traded on Christmas morning while the family is opening gifts can really put a damper on anyone’s day. This tradition has ties back to 1992 during the players’ strike which mainly covered bonuses and free agency concerns. The following year, a memorandum was signed with the understanding that no trades or waivers would occur for just over one week in December. By 1995, the agreement was extended to include the minor leagues.



This does not include coaching changes, however. The freeze is only applicable to the players, which leaves the coaching staff still needing to strive for that W each game in order to keep their own spot. In addition, this doesn’t necessarily prevent talks from continuing on behind closed doors during this time, potentially plotting some changes to take effect as soon as the freeze is lifted.

A hot topic this season is the Bruins’ own Trent Frederic. Frederic was acquired by the team as a first round draft pick in 2016. Playing for both Providence and mostly Boston ever since, this center forward has skillfully developed into a highly desired player, as he wraps up his season with the boys in the spring, landing him a free agent.

Leading into the Flames match on Tuesday, Frederic has 312 games under his belt, while collecting 52 goals with 53 assists. Who wouldn’t already be eyeing this +21 player? Elliotte Friedman reported on a recent segment on Hockey Night in Canada that Bruins management has already been receiving calls inquiring about this hot commodity.

The Bruins recently acquired Oliver Wahlstrom just in time for the deadline, giving this former Islander a new home for the holidays. Wahlstrom received high regards from Captain Brad Marchand following the recent 5-1 win over the Canucks when Marchand stated, “He’s a great shooter…a very dangerous shot - almost like a big Pasta, the way he can shoot a puck.”

Do the B’s have any more gifts up their sleeves prior to the freeze deadline? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!