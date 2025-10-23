Former Bruins coach pokes fun at Brad Marchand following emotional return to Boston

Some of the moves made by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney over the last couple of years have backfired, to say the least.

It started in June of 2022 when he suddenly decided to part ways with former head coach Bruce Cassidy out of nowhere. He wasn't unemployed for long as he was scooped up by the Vegas Golden Knights to be their next coach.

Back in March, Sweeney had a trade deadline fire sale where he moved some big-name players. One of those players was Brad Marchand, who was sent to the Florida Panthers for what turned into a first-round draft pick. The one common theme with both players? They left Boston to become champions.

In 2023, the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup over Florida to capture a championship in a season where the Bruins set the NHL record for wins and points in a season. The Panthers sent the Black and Gold packing in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Last spring, Marchand played a big role in the Panthers winning their second consecutive championship, his second overall. Marchand returned to the TD Garden on Tuesday night for an emotional night that saw him break down crying during a video tribute during the first TV timeout in the first period during Florida's 4-3 win.

On Wednesday, Cassidy is preparing for his team to head to South Florida this weekend to play the Panthers on Saturday night. When he was asked about Marchand's emotional moment, he responded with a funny, but truthful line.

Bruce Cassidy pokes fun at Brad Marchand

Cassidy said he saw Marchand crying during the video tribute and said that he'll hear about it this weekend when Vegas visits.

“I saw him bawling his eyes out on TV,'' said Cassidy with a smile. "He’s such a smack-talker. He’s going to hear about that on Saturday.

"It was very emotional for him, he was there a long time. He had a family there, it'd be a tough one for him. I can't speak for him, but I don't imagine he wanted to leave there. He landed in a great spot and it worked out, but a big piece of him is still in Boston.''

Oh to be a fly on the wall in Florida this weekend when the two champions meet and talk.