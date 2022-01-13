Brad Marchand Throws Hilarious Shade at Analyst Before Bruins Game Against Penguins

Before the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at the TD Garden in the first of two Thanksgiving Showdown games on TNT, captain Brad Marchand was interviewed by the TNT panel, which has become a common bit when the Black and Gold are on that network.

Marchand, one of the more hated players around the NHL, is always looking to give a good jab at anyone whenever he can. Whether it's a teammate, an opponent, or a former player, he never misses the opportunity to throw shade with some fun at someone. Friday night, that someone was TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL player.

Brad Marchand throws shade at Paul Bissonnette on national TV

Before the Bruins and Penguins matched up after warmups, Marchand was interviewed from the Boston bench with a headset and Bissonnette asked him a question about his off-season surgeries in the last question in the interview. However, the question was asked to take a jab at Marchand's hairdo, which opened the door for the 36-year-old Bruins to make his move.

“No, but I’m just trying to look like those guys who beat the wheels off you the other night,” said Marchand.

Marchand was referencing an incident from Monday night where Bissonnette fought six men in Arizona as he was defending a restaurant worker and those men have been arrested for what happened. Thankfully Bissonnette was not seriously hurt.

Bissonnette immediately laughed as did the rest of the panel on the TNT set in one of more lighter moments before a game. Let's be honest, Marchand is one to never step down from a good chirp at anyone, and before the game against Pittsburgh, he didn't waste an opportunity with Bissonnette.