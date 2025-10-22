Brad Marchand did not hold back in discussing the end of his time with Bruins

Brad Marchand returned to Boston wearing enemy colors on Tuesday night, helping the Panthers escape with a win. The Bruins started things off with a tribute video, and afterward, Marchand took time to thank the fans.

But it didn't stop Marchand from holding back when asked about the way his time in Boston ended during a postgame interview. Marchand said, "If we were to go back, I think both sides would have done things differently. ... I think I let my emotions handle some of the aspects of the negotiations, that maybe I would have done differently if I (were to) go back, but I wouldn't go back, I guess, if I could put it that way.

"I wouldn't do it differently if I could, because my family and I got to live some of the most incredible memories that we'll ever live through together."

From the Point last night: an incredible answer from Brad Marchand after @espnSteveLevy asks him if he had any regrets about the way things went down in Boston. We thought he was joking at first... then went on to give the most thoughtful answer you could possibly ask for. @espn pic.twitter.com/v3QSB3W7XO — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) October 22, 2025

Brad Marchand is right in his approach

When Marchand left Boston, the Bruins were in shambles, and he was part of that fire sale that conceded what was one of the most disappointing seasons in team history. After he made his debut in Florida earlier this year, it was clear that Marchand still had a lot of hockey left in him despite his advanced age.

Helping the Panthers snag their second straight Stanley Cup is a memory very few families get to share, and Marchand didn't get to share that memory the first time around when he won the Cup in Boston back in 2011. It's easy to understand why he felt going to Florida and winning his second Stanley Cup with his family watching was more than worth leaving Boston for.

Still, it doesn't take away the fact that, once Marchand eventually retires, the NHL world will remember him as a member of the Boston Bruins who happened to win a Cup with the Panthers. Boston is where Marchand became a legend on the ice and one of the NHL's most distinguished players, and where he spent the first 16 seasons of his career.

And it won't be the last time Marchand crosses paths with the Bruins, who visit Florida twice in the coming months. Once on Feb. 4 and again on Apr. 2. By that time, Marchand will be hoping he can help lead the Panthers back into the playoffs and pull off a three-peat.