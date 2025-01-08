4 Boston Bruins who won’t finish the season on the roster

Struggling to prove that they belong in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins haven’t been able to put consistent hockey together yet. Currently sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division, continuing to play the way they are will get them a wild card berth at the end of the year if they’re lucky. The Tampa Bay Lightning have five games in hand on the Black and Gold with two matchups coming in the next week.

Are the Bruins good enough to make the postseason? Maybe as they have had several players who have underperformed through the first half of the season. Every team has players who underperform each season, but it seems like Boston has more.

There is still time for the Bruins to put together consistent hockey and if they are going to be buyers at the trade deadline in March, they need to show GM Don Sweeney that he should go that route. Maybe bringing up a prospect or two might inject some energy into the lineup.

Bringing up a prospect or two could also spell trouble for some Bruins who are struggling and they could take a roster spot or two from current members of the Black and Gold. Injuries have been an issue on the backend with Hampus Lindholm being out since November and eventually, he should come back to the lineup and give the defense a key player that has been missing.

There are, however, some players currently on the roster who will not finish the season on the roster. Here are four players who won’t be on the roster in Boston when the regular season ends in April.