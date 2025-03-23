Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: 3 Things to Look Out For

Two teams heading in opposite directions will meet on Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Kings hosting the Boston Bruins. This is the second meeting this year between the two teams with the Black and Gold winning the first matchup all the way back in October in overtime, 2-1.

Boston will come into the game with a different-looking roster than the one six months ago. The Kings steamrolled the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon at home, 7-2, while the Bruins lost, 3-1, to the San Jose Sharks after a controversial third period that saw the visitors not challenge a clear and obvious offside on the game-winning goal. As they look to rebound against the Kings, here are three things to watch for on Sunday night.

Can Jeremy Swayman rebound from Vegas loss?

On the first game of their five-game road trip, the Bruins lost, 5-1, to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Black and Gold below .500 for the season and it's a spot where they will likely finish. Against the Sharks, they allowed too many high-danger chances and if that happens against the Kings, they'll be asking Swayman to come up big again. Can he do it to stop the losing streak?

Who will step up and provide the Bruins offense?

We are still at the point where if it's not Morgan Geekie or David Pastrnak, the Bruins struggle to score. They got a goal from newly acquired Casey Mittlestadt in the loss to San Jose and that goal was a gift from the Sharks who misplayed the puck behind their net. Boston needs production from their defensemen or anyone from the lineup. If they don't, it'll be a long night in Los Angeles.

Will the Kings take the Bruins lightly?

The Hurricanes were playing some of the best hockey in the league before being thumped by the Kings on Saturday. How will they treat the Bruins who are clearly heading in the opposite direction? One day after the trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost 4-0 to Boston at home, but don't expect the Kings to do that to win this game comfortably. If they don't then it would be a red flag for them with the postseason right around the corner.