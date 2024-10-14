Boston Bruins can ultimately turn awful luck vs. rival into a classic underdog story

Before the 2024-25 season began, I asked a burning question regarding the Boston Bruins and their division rival, the Florida Panthers. Could it finally happen? Was 2024-25 the year Boston would finally overtake Florida, their one major obstacle, and have a clear-cut way to the Stanley Cup Final or at least an ultra-deep playoff run?

Right now, the Bruins are 2-2-0, having lost both games to, you guessed it, the Panthers by a combined score of 10 to seven. Not totally lopsided, but not what fans want if they’re looking to avenge back-to-back playoff losses to a team that is starting to become every bit of a rival as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens - a pair of Original Six franchises.

Okay, so maybe that “not lopsided” quip is premature, given how bad the Bruins played Florida in Game 1. Still, Boston can lose to Florida again, and I’ll say the same thing I just said in this headline; the Bruins have the Panthers right where they want them. I’m paraphrasing, of course, but you get it.

Sooner than later, and mark me when I say this, Florida will overlook the Bruins and think to themselves, “We got this. It’s the Bruins. We’ve beaten them twice in the playoffs, and we are the superior hockey team.” Good, let them think that way.

Perpetual losing to the Panthers should be an opportunity for the Bruins

The Bruins have two options here. Either they can dread their upcoming games and potential playoff matchups against the Panthers and cringe every time they fall onto the schedule, or see these outings as opportunities. Knowing how good of a hockey team the Bruins are, it’s going to be the latter, and that’s a fact.

I’d be very surprised if they shuddered at the thought of playing Florida from here on out. The Panthers, and again, I’m telling you, they’re going to start taking Boston lightly if recent history has anything to show.

This is a team that lost by two goals to the Ottawa Senators on October 10th before they allowed the Buffalo Sabres of all teams to embarrass them during a trip to the KeyBank Center. While I get that anything can happen during a six-month NHL season, those infamous trap games are inevitable, especially if a team has a history of getting the best of an opponent.

So, no, I don’t look at these early-season losses to the Panthers as a hindrance. Instead, I look at them as an opportunity and one that might just entail Boston sneaking up on a team that has become quite a problem to them lately. And such a trap would be even better if they met Florida in the playoffs and finally conquered their latest arch-nemesis.